Created by Jeff Rake, ‘Manifest’ is a supernatural drama series hat follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight that traveled through time and landed more than five years into the future. In the meantime, the people aboard the aircraft were presumed dead. As these people begin to resume their lives, they grapple with the fact that a lot has changed when they weren’t around. Additionally, they seem to have developed psychic abilities that give them a glimpse of the things that have not happened yet. The series first premiered on September 24, 2018.

The series has got a mixed response from the critics and audiences. While most agree that the show has a compelling premise, some critics feel that its charm is dulled by the uninteresting personal drama of the characters. However, for some viewers, the interpersonal dynamics offer much intrigue as it taps into the idea of the characters being the same while the world around them has changed. As your favorite show reaches the end of its third cycle, you must be curious to know if there will be a fourth season. Well, here is everything we know.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 released on April 1, 2021, on NBC, with the season coming to a close on June 10, 2021. The third season consists of 13 episodes that run for 42–49 minutes each.

With regards to the fourth season, here is the deal. NBC is yet to officially announce whether or not the series will be greenlit for another round. It was reported that the supernatural drama was initially pitched as a six-season arc when it was sold to NBC. In May 2021, Channing Dungey of Warner Bros. Television Group told Deadline, “We are having conversations with Susan [Rovner]. We would love for the show to continue on NBC.”

Since the third season kicked off late due to COVID-related delays, NBC wanted to take some time to see how the show performs before making a decision. However, the unimpressive ratings and the plunging viewership figures put a big question mark on the fate of the mystery series. ‘Manifest’ is the highest-rated series among other bubble shows on NBC and also has a comparatively wider audience. It performed slightly worse than ‘The Blacklist,’ which has already been renewed.

Additionally, the ultimate decision to give the go-ahead lies in the hands of Susan Rovner. She was the President of the Warner Bros. Television Group before taking over as the Chairman of the Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division in October 2020. So, all hope is not lost. New seasons of ‘Manifest’ arrive after a gap of almost a year following the previous season’s conclusion. Therefore, if the show is renewed soon, we can expect ‘Manifest’ season 4 to release sometime in Summer 2022.

Manifest Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is greenlit for season 4, we can expect all the cast members that portray the Stone family to reprise their roles. This includes Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone), Josh Dallas (Ben Stone), Athena Karkanis (Grace Stone), Luna Blaise (Olive Stone), and Jack Messina (Cal Stone).

We can also expect to see J. R. Ramirez, Matt Long, and Daryl Edwards return to essay the roles of Jared Vasquez, Zeke Landon, and Robert Vance, respectively. It is currently unclear if Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl) and Holly Taylor (Angelina Meyer) will return if the series is renewed. We might possibly see some fresh faces in the potential season 4.

Manifest Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 3, the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 continue to deal with the repercussions of their disappearance and all that they did after reintegrating into their regular lives. Their visions or “Callings” continue to direct their lives. By the end of the season, Olive is reunited with her family, just before Cal runs away. Friction arises between Jared and Michaela due to mistrust as they try to help the passengers escape a deadly situation. Michaela also follows her Calling and manages to stop a passenger from doing something harmful. In the process of helping a loved one, Vance and Jared learn some disturbing things.

If there is a fourth season, we will see what the future holds for the Stone family. Will Vance and Jared be able to move past what they come to know in the third season’s finale? Since Ben and Saanvi have gone against Eureka and the laws of nature, they might have to face the music. All this and more will unfold if the show is greenlit for another installment.

