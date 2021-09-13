Manifest Season 4 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Jeff Rake for NBC, ‘Manifest’ is an equally gripping and unpredictable supernatural drama series. The uncanny premise follows the mysterious disappearance of Montego Air Flight 828 en route from Jamaica to New York City. When the Airbus lands at Stewart International Airport, more than five years have passed since its departure. Now, the airplane passengers must reintegrate into society while experiencing visions about the future named “callings.”

Following its release in September 2018, the show was received with much fanfare and critical acclaim. While the critics were dubious in their reception, they readily pointed out the seamless chemistry between the cast ensemble. However, the concoction of mythology and melodrama proved to be highly potent for the fans. Following the third season’s twist ending, you must be out inquiring about a possible fourth installment. If you are weighing the prospects of a fourth season, allow us to spill all the beans.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 premiered on April 1, 2021, on NBC, with the season finale being aired on June 10, 2021. In the same month, the series premiered in its entirety on Netflix. The third season comprises thirteen episodes with runtimes ranging between 42 and 49 minutes per episode.

Let us now break down the development of the anticipated fourth season. Following the premiere of the third installment, NBC canceled the show in June 2021, which put a dent in the renewal. But in a striking turn of fate, the show was added to Netflix in the same month and broke the charts immediately after its release on the streaming platform. Seeing an opportunity, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and final season.

In a nod to fans, the streaming platform renewed the show on August 28, 2021 – on the 828 Day commemorating the mysterious disappearance of flight 828 – at 8:28 am PT. Adding further excitement to the announcement, Netflix revealed that the season would consist of a whopping 20 episodes. Production for the season is yet to commence, but series creator Jeff Rake expects filming to begin in November or December 2021 at the earliest.

According to the announcement, the season will be unveiled in parts. If that is the case, we expect ‘Manifest’ season 4 to premiere sometime in fall 2022 or later.

Manifest Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The season will see some crucial changes, with regulars exiting the show and fan-favorite cast members coming back onboard. Among the main cast ensemble, we shall see the return of Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl), Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone), Luna Blaise (Oliver Stone), Josh Dallas (Ben Stone), Holly Taylor (Angelina Meyer), J. R. Ramirez (Jared Vasquez), and Jared Grimes (Adrian Shannon).

In other developments, Athena Karkanis will not return in the role of Grace Stone after the character’s seeming tragic demise in the third season’s finale. Jack Messina also exited the show following the third season, and Ty Doran will replace him in the fourth season, taking up the garb of an aged Cal. Daryl Edwards will have more screen-time in the role of Robert Vance since he has been promoted as a series regular.

Manifest Season 4 Plot: What is it about?

The third season of the series grips the fans from the very early moments, and things take a sinister turn for the worse. By the end of the season, the beguilingly innocent Angelina comes off as betraying her providers. After the accident, the Stones give her shelter, but she gradually impersonates Olive and thinks of Eden as her guardian angel. Grace kicks her out of the home after an attempted arson, and thanks to the indoctrination of Adrian and Eagan, Angelina goes back to the Stones’ residence in the final moments. After locking Olive in the basement and seemingly stabbing Grace, she escapes with Eden in her custody.

In the end, Cal comes back from his mysterious hiatus, and mother and son are tragically reunited right before Grace’s death. Although sinking the tailfin into the ocean does not instantly bring him back, his return in the final moments gives the audience hope. Cal has aged quite a lot from the look, and his cryptic reassurance to his mother, in the end, raises a plethora of questions. Captain Daly, who has been presumed dead, appears in the cockpit of Eureka and disappears with the plane, right before the eyes of Dr. Gupta.

The fourth season will presumably pick up the story right from the aftermath of the third season’s confusing finale. Several glaring questions must plague the audience after the finale of season 3, and the fourth season will shed some more light on the mysterious world of flight 828. Firstly, this is a show where death is not definitive, and we are keeping our fingers crossed regarding the final fate of Grace.

Cal’s return will also be a pivotal point in the season, and his words to his mother will be given context in the upcoming season. We shall also know the reason behind Cal’s aging. The character of Vance is one of the most consistent, and we shall see more of him going into the fourth season. Moreover, Adrian is unraveling himself to be central villainy in the series, and perhaps he will grow more radical in the subsequent story. On the other hand, the third season chronicles Angelina’s descent into chaotic evil, and we shall see the natural progression of her character.

Read More: What Happened to Flight 828 In Manifest? Is Manifest A True Story?