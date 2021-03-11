‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 returned with its 9th episode, where the couples are in different phases of their respective relationships. Things don’t look good for Paige and Chris, while Haley and Jacob are beginning to sort through their issues. If you’re looking to catch up on the show, you can read the detailed recap that we’ve provided. But the upcoming episode is just around the corner, and here’s everything you can expect from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 10!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 10 will release on March 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 10 Online?

‘Married at First Sight’ is a Lifetime show, so you can easily watch the show on TV at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream it on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. For viewers who don’t prefer watching TV, the show is available on live TV websites such as Philo TV, Direct TV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can watch the previous seasons on the streaming service. The latest episodes are also available to buy or rent on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Third Week’s a Charm.’ Lifetime has not released an official update for the episode, but we will be sure to fill up this section as soon as we receive any news. Needless to say, it is expected to shed light upon all the relationships that unpredictably shift and change course every once in a while.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 9 Recap

The 9th episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 is titled ‘Three Little Words,’ where the married strangers are exploring different avenues in their love lives. Some couples are taking forward steps while others are in no rush. In a conversation with friends, Haley reveals that things between her and Jacob have slowed down. On the other hand, Ryan and Clara are bonding over pottery, but they don’t seem ready to get married. As for Erik and Virginia, they are not in a good spot as a couple because Erik has to leave to work as a pilot.

Meanwhile, Paige meets up with Chris’ pastor, Dwight, telling him that Chris won’t be going through with their marriage. Haley brings in a plethora of different clothing styles for Jacob in order to fix things with him. At home, the couples engage in a question answering session organized by experts. We learn that Erik has the habit of comparing his present relationships to his past marriage. Briana tells Vincent that love is all about accepting people’s faults and also that she loves him.

Ryan admits that he has insecurities, and Clara just wants her actions to mean something. Haley and Jacob try to decompress at a pool party. People gather at Jacob’s house, except for Vincent, who is absent due to a commitment. They discuss Paige, Chris, and Mercedes. In an attempt to bond, Clara and Ryan go on a date, but he launches into a conversation she isn’t ready for. Vincent and Briana share quality time together. Jacob and Haley share a nice lunch, and Erik cooks for Virginia before telling her that he loves her. The episode closes with Briana and Vincent having an awkward moment which is originally a surprise gone wrong.

