Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 11: What to Expect?

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 10 aired this week, and Dr. Viviana manages to show up just in time. She suggests newer methods and provides effective counseling to ensure the couples are on the right track. For more details, you can read the recap at the end. But first, let us check out the particulars for the upcoming ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 11!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 11 will release on March 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT on Lifetime.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 11 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 11, you can switch on your TV and view Lifetime at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream the latest episode on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you do not possess a cable connection, you can head to live TV websites such as Philo TV, Direct TV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can watch the previous seasons on the streaming platform, while the latest episodes are also available to buy or rent on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 11 Spoilers

With regards to the upcoming episode, Lifetime has not yet released an official update. But we will be sure to fill up this section as soon as we receive any news. In the next part, we expect to see how the couples are faring off after their therapy sessions with Dr. Viviana. Apart from Vincent and Briana, the others seem to be knee-deep in relationship problems.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 10 Recap

The 10th episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 is titled ‘Third Week’s a Charm,’ and Dr. Viviana continues to work her magic. Erik is against Virginia having guy friends besides the couple having political clashes and incompatibility. The doctor suggests an activity where they’re supposed to blurt out their issues holding a timer. Vincent and Briana seem to be doing relatively fine. However, he doesn’t like messing up in front of her. But she tells him that it does not matter, which puts his mind at ease.

On the other hand, Clara wants more affection from Ryan. Ryan wants to establish a stronger connection before investing sexually. Dr. Viviana then asks Clara if Ryan is a virgin, to which she replies, saying that he probably isn’t. Either way, Clara needs physical intimacy to share a deeper bond with him. The doctor then moves on to Haley and Jacob, trying to fix their problems. She tells them to perform tasks together, such as sleeping in the same bed, sharing kisses, and other couple activities. But Haley is still reluctant to do all of that.

The last couple is Paige and Chris, who are also dealing with problems. Paige wants to work for the relationship, but Chris’ absence turns out to be too taxing for the couple. Dr. Viviana thinks that they should at least share one phone call every day, but Chris says that he prefers going out on dates with her. On their first date after therapy, he discloses to Paige that he has bought a Mercedes Benz for his pregnant ex because she had no means of transport.

