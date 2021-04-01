In ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12, the couples leave the blissful phase of the monthiversary behind and stare ahead into what lies for them as couples. Virginia is irritated with Erik while Paige has made a life-changing decision about her marriage. If you want to know what happens, you can take a look at the recap section. But before you move ahead, let us go through the synopsis for ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 13!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 13 is slated to release on April 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT on Lifetime. Every episode is around 90 minutes long.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 13 Online?

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 13 can be watched on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can also watch the latest episode on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. Cable-free options include watching the show on live TV websites such as Philo TV, Direct TV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can watch the previous seasons on the streaming platform, while the latest episodes are available to buy or rent on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 13 Spoilers

With regards to the upcoming episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12, Lifetime has not released an official synopsis yet. But we can’t wait for the episode to air because there is a lot of drama expected to brew between Clara and Ryan. Clara has been putting up with Ryan for a very long time. And as she stated in the previous episode, the relationship has not been an easy ride for her as opposed to how he feels. Meanwhile, things will be different for Paige and Chris, who are no longer a couple. Virginia might seek help from a therapist to keep her anxieties in check.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 12 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12 is called ‘Must Love Dogs.’ As the couples slowly leave their monthiversary behind, it is time for them to get back to reality. Clara and Ryan inculcate tantric yoga in their list of methods that might potentially bring them closer. Haley and Jacob go on a date at a go-carting track. Vincent and Briana engage in a competitive bicycle ride. Virginia and Erik surprisingly get into a never-ending argumentative episode over her pup Rockie. He hates the dog, because of which Virginia is deeply offended. Later, he takes the pup to a pet store to make it up to Virginia.

Ryan is spending time with Clara’s baby Miska during her absence while Vincent is occupied with Bri’s puppy, Cookie. Paige comes clean about the problems she has been facing in her marriage, and her family supports her decision to leave Chris. As for Chris, he conveys the same to his mother. Haley and Jacob compare their relationship with Vincent and Briana as they gather for a group date.

We further hear Virginia open up about her mental health, and due to the support extended by the other women, she finally decides to see a therapist. Ryan has proved to be a good caretaker, and his advice to Jacob is that he should compromise if he wants a happy relationship with Haley. But Clara is not on the same page as Ryan. She is still waiting for him to take the next step. This is evident from the outpour that she has in front of the other ladies.

