The latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 tries to make it work between the couples, but their problems seem to be rooted somewhere deep. There are two matchmakers assigned to bring some clarity and resolution in their lives. If you want to catch up on the show, there is a recap that you can read at the end. You can first take a look at the details for ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 14!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 14 is slated to release on April 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT on Lifetime. Every episode has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 14 on TV as you tune in to Lifetime at the above-mentioned date and time. You can even catch the latest episode on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have the option of watching TV during its original broadcast, you can simultaneously view it on Philo TV, Direct TV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the previous seasons here, while others can buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 14 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 is called ‘I Expected a Little Better,’ which might mean that the couples are still not over their problems with each other. It seems like they will continue to fall short of each other’s expectations. Judging from the issues conveyed in the previous episode, there is a lot to be resolved. There is a chance some issues might not even be sorted because they’re essentially attributed to incompatibility. One such couple is Chris and Paige, who don’t even slightly get along with each other. Now that she has moved out, Chris might either try to win her back or continue with his stubbornness. Clara might also decide to break free. Meanwhile, there might be hope for Jacob and Haley, who have begun opening up to each other!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 13 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 13 is called ‘Unanswered Questions,’ and in this episode we see two matchmakers, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson, gracing the episode with fresh insights. It begins with Virginia getting a visit from her sister, who later learns about her problems with Erik. During her meeting with Pastor Cal, he tells her not to be afraid of parenthood and voice her concerns in front of Erik. Dr. Pepper, on the other hand, asks Erik to be patient with Virginia. But the counseling does not really work because they start to argue again.

Ryan’s concern about Clara is her insolence towards religion and his decision to abstain from sex. Dr. Pepper advises him to address their issues at home. Clara is as unhappy as ever. Moving on, Dr. Pepper sympathizes with Paige about Chris’ recent decision to buy his ex a car. Her undeserving partner then tells Pastor Cal that he thinks Paige is ugly. She decides to finally move out. Next up are Vincent and Briana, who are facing budget-related issues. Pastor Cal thinks Vincent should be honest with her.

Briana instead wants to spend more money and not have kids. They talk later, and Bri agrees to manage her expenses better. Their issues about pregnancy remain unsorted. Jacob complains about Haley closing herself off from sex which bothers him. Dr. Pepper advises Haley to create something new with him. During their conversation later, she talks about her trauma due to a past relationship, and Jacob tries to make her feel comfortable as he talks about his experiences.

