In ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 17, the couples tackle Decision Day as it heavily falls upon them. Three of the five couples decide to remain together while the others part ways. All in all, the episode ends on a positive note as the members have one last celebration together where they share their feelings with each other and exchange last words. For a detailed summary of the latest episode, you can head to the recap section. Now, as we move on to the next episode, here’s everything that ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 18 has in store!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 18 is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. The show drops new episodes every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ (season 12 episode 18) on cable TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. If you decide to stream it online, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app to watch it sometime after its original broadcast. Others can even watch it live on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can access the show here. In addition, you can also buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 18 Spoilers

Episode 18 of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 is titled ‘Atlanta Reunion Part 1.’ Although the network has not released an official synopsis for the episode, we can expect to see a get-together of sorts where the spouses and exes will disclose personal details about their present lives. In addition, we will know how the cast is faring, along with exclusive information on their current relationship statuses. In the last episode, we saw three couples seal the deal on their marriages. The next episode will reveal who is still together and who is not.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 17 Recap

In ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 17, titled ‘Real Life Starts Now,’ the couples face the toughest question ever: will they stay married or not? Clara and Ryan are the first ones to be evaluated. They both admit that they enjoy staying together, although she has had problems regarding the slow pace of their relationship and his inability to utter those three magic words. Yet, they decide to stick to each other.

Next up are Haley and Jacob, whose differences overshadow the chemistry between them. Hence, they decide to part ways. Moving on to Paige and Chris, they have one last moment of earnest deliberation as they decide whether to stay together. Chris almost has a change of heart, but Pastor Cal tells him that he needs to let her go if she wants to leave. The couple eventually settles for a divorce. But the same cannot be said for Erik and Virginia, who agree that they have had amazing times together, which is why they remain married.

Erik goes down on one knee and even proposes to her. The scene then cuts to Briana and Vincent as they wrestle with their thoughts. A few moments later, he kneels and presents her with a box with a cheesecake inside, asking her to stay married. Virginia starts shedding tears of joy. In the end, Chris apologizes to Paige for his inappropriate behavior throughout the season.

Read More: Where is Married At First Sight Filmed?