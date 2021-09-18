Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 10 Release Date and Spoilers

In the ninth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples went on dates where they addressed their issues and explored new territories of shared interest. Gil and Myrla were stuck on their clashing opinions on money and expenses. Ryan was slightly repelled by Brett complimenting him as he is not fully invested in her just yet. More details of the episode can be found in the recap. Now, here is all that we know about episode 10!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 10 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 10 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time mentioned above. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch the show on the streaming platform here. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the episodes can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode titled ‘Locked Out,’ we can expect the couples to move forward and keep rowing the boat of intimacy. As observed from the last few episodes, the couples have come a long way, with a few of them even considering their future prospects of staying together. Currently, there are three couples – Zack/Michaela, Ryan/Brett, and Gil/Myrla- who are still trying to fix their problems. So let’s see where next week’s episode takes them.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode titled ‘Could This Be Love?’ opened with Brett and Ryan trying to bond with each other through a consistent shower of compliments, but he was uncomfortable throughout because of his lack of feelings. Myrla continued to air out her problems with Gil while Zack and Michaela tried to work on their communication. Bao was disappointed in Johnny’s lukewarm behavior towards her.

Brett was concerned about Ryan’s slow approach to love which has hampered his relationships before. Jose is not without his share of emotional baggage that Rachel is scared of, but when it comes to her relationship history, it was revealed that she has cheated previously. Johnny and Bao have consummated their marriage, but just like every other couple, they haven’t said “I love you” just yet. At the BBQ party held later, Rachel complained about Jose’s talkativeness, but Bao insisted they’re great together.

A few minutes later, Jose and Rachel decided to share that the pair has exchanged “I love you”s. Zack and Michaela were learning each other’s kitchen habits while Johnny made amends to Bao for ditching her on a previous trip to an art museum. Myrla took Gil on a date, but Gil’s insecurity regarding the relationship killed the prospect of romance between them. He thinks he is just another venture on her checklist, and Myrla now has to convince him otherwise.

