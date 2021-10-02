Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 12 Release Date and Spoilers

The eleventh episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 marked the couples’ one-month anniversaries. However, behind laughter and celebration, there were problems waiting to burst out in the open. Bao and Johnny was the first couple that crumbled under pressure. The refresher in the recap section will help you learn what happened in the latest episode. To keep track of the twelfth episode of the season, here is everything you must know!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 12 is scheduled to release on October 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 12 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 12 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or use the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 12 Spoilers

The twelfth episode is titled ‘Is There Someone Else?’ In the coming week, one of the couples might have to deal with the past interfering in their marriage. Judging by the title, it seems like there will be a third person entering the picture. Meanwhile, the problems between Bao and Johnny have swung out of control, with the latter flipping out at the group’s recent dinner meet-up. The couple will perhaps seek counseling next week or otherwise choose to swallow their egos and air out their concerns if they wish to make peace.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 11 Recap

In the eleventh episode, titled ‘Caution: Feelings Approaching,’ the couples celebrated their one-month anniversary. However, there are problems still lurking beneath the surface. Rachel was still concerned about Jose’s meanness despite him reassuring her that his behavior would not be repeated. Michaela and Zack went on a double-date with Myrla and Gil, but the evening turned sore when Michaela refused to dance with Zack.

Johnny realized that he wants more spontaneity, and Bao wanted to improve upon their communication. Later, he even complained about Bao being a perfectionist. Myrla was beginning to fall for Gil, who was awaiting a special date with flowers, candles, and chocolates arranged by his wife at home. Zack aired out his discomfort regarding Michaela’s habit of listening to loud music late at night. On the other hand, Brett went to get her dog Baxter checked and was devastated to learn that he had kidney failure. Ryan comforted her as she was bound to put her dog to sleep, but he still didn’t have feelings for her the way he had hoped.

Finally, at the dinner table set to commemorate the one-month anniversary, Rachel admitted that the love exists despite Jose’s harsh attitude towards her. However, Brett and Ryan struggled even though they still cared about each other. Bao began to discuss her problems with Johnny, which irked him before he accused Bao of spewing lies. He further told her that she likes to play the “victim” card as Jose tried to calm him down.

