Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 13 Release Date and Spoilers

The twelfth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 was exhausting for Bao, who had to concede to unreasonable claims made by her husband. Other than that, Myrla and Gil finally learned how to appreciate each other regardless of their individual shortcomings. It seems like their marriage could exist beyond the scope of the show, which was evident from the way they planned their future. To know more about the recap in detail, check out the section for the same. In case you’re looking for the latest updates regarding episode 13, we have got your back!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 13 is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 13 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 13 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or use the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers

After this week’s events, we expect the upcoming episode, titled ‘Tears, Jeers, and 25 Cent Martinis,’ to focus on Johnny and Bao’s turbulent marriage. Despite Bao’s painstaking attempts to win him over, she always ends up being chided by Johnny. Even in episode 12, he had declared that they are incompatible, only to be counseled by Pastor Cal later. So will he change his mind? Only time will tell. On the other hand, the issues between Ryan and Brett will only keep piling up if he chooses not to air out his concerns.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

The twelfth episode, titled ‘Is There Someone Else?,’ gave us a glimpse into what the future might look like for these couples. Bao seemed to be on a depressive plane after Johnny’s recent blow-up during dinner, but her desire to spend more time with him elevated the mood. However, that didn’t last for long as Johnny admitted that she could try making him feel more appreciated seconds before storming off the apartment.

Johnny even went solo at a family event where everyone asked him about his wife’s absence. He said she was probably sitting at home glued to her phone when in reality, Bao was cooking meals for them. The strain in their marriage prompted Pastor Cal to intervene and to make Johnny realize how unreasonably high his expectations were. Meanwhile, Myrla wanted to move in with Gil after the end of the show, while Rachel’s plan of visiting Europe clashed with Jose’s decision to take a road trip across Texas.

Brett wanted to break her husband Ryan’s guard by making him attend group gatherings. He later admitted that he does not approve of Brett’s lifestyle, especially regarding cleanliness. So, Alexa advised him to convey that to his wife. Similarly, Gil was worried that his wife’s affinity towards exploring new things might become problematic in the future. In the end, Ryan asked Brett if they could sleep in different rooms because he has been sleep-deprived, but he did not address his real issues.

