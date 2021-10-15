Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date and Spoilers

The thirteenth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 appointed relationship experts Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal to hear out what the couples have to say about their marriages and the struggles that are inevitably present. Although it is impossible to completely erase conflict, it would still be beneficial if the couples learned how to manage them. The recap section will give you a detailed update on episode 13. Now, here’s what the next episode could have in store!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 14 is scheduled to release on October 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 14 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 14 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or use the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers

It seems like the couples have already made up their minds even before the arrival of Decision Day. Thus, the fourteenth episode, titled ‘Country Chaos,’ will essay another day buzzing with problems and alarming instances of miscommunication. Johnny will continue to criticize his dynamic with Bao and speak harshly about her. Zack has to find Michaela and bring her back to the apartment.

Even if Zack does, it is difficult to ascertain whether Michaela would give him her heart again. The same could be said for Ryan and Brett as the latter does not seem fully invested in their marriage. If there is a secret he has been hiding, we hope to learn more about it next week!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Titled ‘Tears, Jeers, and 25 Cent Martinis,’ episode 13 called for some professional expertise as Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz came around to help the couples address their problems. Ryan was frustrated about his wife’s habit of cluttering the surroundings, and Zack despised Michaela’s addiction to her phone. Johnny stopped complaining about Bao, but they were unable to be intimate the way they used to. Gil opened up about his disapproval of Myrla’s negativity.

The expert suggested that Gil should address his issues in front of Myrla. Unaware of his views on their marriage, Myrla disclosed how happy she is with Gil, but Dr. Pepper asked her to find out what his idea of a happy marriage is. Although Johnny seemed more accepting of Bao, his conversation with Dr. Pepper implied the opposite. He said that she is not the person he wants to spend his life with. Pastor Cal advised Bao to ask Johnny if he ever was ready for the marriage in the first place.

Rachel and Jose were prepared to go a long way, but she was worried about her anger and his domineering behavior potentially ruining what they have. Since Decision Day is right around the corner, Michaela and Zack decided to sleep in separate rooms. None of them are ready to take their marriage forward, so they might end up parting ways. The next day, Michaela moved out of their apartment, and Zack began to feel guilty for pushing her buttons. Brett, in the end, made one last attempt to save her relationship with Ryan, but his sister told her that there might be someone else who has his attention!

