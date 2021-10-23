Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 15 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s edition of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 didn’t deviate from the issues and essential incompatibility the couples have been facing. Despite being on a short retreat where they were allowed to address and solve existing problems, some of them only grew more distant. Zack and Michaela looked like they were done by the end of the episode. To know more about the drama that characterized episode 14, take a look at our detailed refresher. If you wish to receive updates on the upcoming episode, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 15 is scheduled to release on October 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 15 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 15 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or use the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers

Episode 15 of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 is titled ‘Memory Lane & a Dirty Little Secret.’ The upcoming episode will follow Michaela’s sudden exit from the retreat, which could fracture their marriage if Zack does not act on time. There is also less hope regarding Johnny and Bao’s troubling dynamic, while Ryan also seems completely disenchanted with his marriage. So we have now put our faith in Gil and Myrla, whose marriage had a rocky start, but now, they look like they are quite fond of each other. Besides her habitual negativity, there is nothing else that is affecting their marriage as of now.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 14 Recap

Although Decision Day is approaching in a few weeks, the couples ran out of patience in the fourteenth episode titled ‘Country Chaos.’ To ease the emotional strain that has taken shape, the couples were sent for a country retreat. Bao was looking forward to having intimate conversations with Johnny, who was comfortable maintaining distance. Brett asked Ryan if he had someone else in mind, and he said no.

Michaela and Zack advised everyone to air out their issues before joining Rachel and Jose for a game of cornhole. Rachel was thoroughly enjoying the game, and Jose loved seeing how competitive his wife was. Meanwhile, Gil couldn’t ignore Myrla’s negativity anymore, so she promised to keep a check on herself. Brett was tired of Ryan’s words not matching his actions, but when she confronted him, he was enraged by her allegation.

Zack, on the other hand, believed in getting a divorce now and dating Michaela after the show ends. He was also uncomfortable living with a person who he thought was two-faced and told her that he needed to leave. However, Michaela excused herself from the retreat first, and the others noticed how unusually silent Zack seemed thereafter. Regardless of how problematic every relationship seemed, the rest of the couples tried to make the best use of the mini getaway before reality took a toll on them again.

