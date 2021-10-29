Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest installment of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, Johnny almost softened up to his wife until a third person intervened only to send him off the rails about his marriage once again. Zack was tired of tolerating Michaela’s explosive temper, which became a topic of discussion between her and Dr. Pepper. Rachel also admitted that she could be more open to Jose. To know how the couples have been faring a few days before Decision Day, take a look at the recap. As you prepare yourself for next week, here is all that you can expect from episode 16!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 16 is scheduled to release on November 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 16 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 16 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers

Titled ‘Weighing the Decision,’ episode 16 will revolve around existing problems in all the marriages, especially the shocking fallout between Brett and Ryan. Ryan had secretly been on a dating app without Brett’s knowledge even when she repeatedly asked him if there’s anyone else he is interested in. Meanwhile, Johnny choosing to trust Bao’s friend rather than her has widened the divide between the couple. Gil might still struggle to adjust to his wife’s extravagant lifestyle, while Zack’s penchant for ignoring her every once in a while could leave Michaela feeling even more abandoned and neglected.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 15 Recap

It was time for reevaluation for the couples in the fifteenth episode titled ‘Memory Lane & a Dirty Little Secret.’ Despite having a weekend getaway that should’ve recharged their spirits, most couples still struggled to find common ground. Bao didn’t like the increasing distance between her and Johnny, while Michaela felt abandoned by Zack after the retreat. Dr. Pepper Schwartz helped her acknowledge her temper issues which could also be hampering her marriage.

The couples were asked to let their partners in on secrets from the past to establish trust. Johnny admitted he didn’t want to end up lonely like his father, and Gil took Myrla to their old neighborhood, where his father was shot to death. Rachel found herself in Jose’s childhood home, but the way he narrated his old days worried her into thinking he might have issues. Bao disclosed how her father’s constant struggle with PTSD affected her childhood, causing Johnny to regret how harsh he has been to her.

However, in a conversation with one of her friends, Johnny suspected that his wife Bao might be an emotionally manipulative woman. In the final moments of the episode, Brett invited Ryan to her apartment to talk about her childhood. Still, the conversation turned serious when she confronted him about being on a dating app. One of Brett’s friends matched with him on the app, and she wasted no time in telling her friend about it. Even apologies from his end couldn’t alleviate the pain she felt.

