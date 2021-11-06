Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 17 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples mulled over their problems with each other by spending time apart. They turned to their friends and family for support and guidance. While some of them were thinking of staying, the rest wanted an exit from their pressurizing lives. Our recap has more details on the same. Now, here’s what you can expect from season 13 episode 17!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 17 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays, and the current season has 19 episodes.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 17 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 17 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can log in to Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, and Xfinity. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 17 Spoilers

The seventeenth episode is titled ‘Down & Dirty Decision Day.’ It will decide the fate of the five couples that we have been following the entire season. Johnny doesn’t seem much interested in Bao, but she will clearly be devastated in case they part ways. Zack is confident that his relationship with Michaela will survive regardless of their final decision. Gil and Myrla have learned how to love each other, but their different outlooks on life might cause them to separate. Rachel and Jose have similar problems that might not be easily resolved. On the other hand, Brett may want to make it up to Ryan. We can expect to see all of this unfold in the new episode!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 16 Recap

The sixteenth episode, titled ‘Weighing the Decision,’ essayed the good and bad parts of every relationship. The couples spent time apart from each other to introspect and contemplate if they could take their marriage forward. Ryan spilled his woes to his friend, who listened to him without any judgment. Bao told her friend Anh that she wanted to be with Johnny if he apologized.

Rachel complained about Jose’s inability to listen while he was concerned about their weak communication at times. Although he acknowledged his faults when she addressed them, he couldn’t come to terms with how much his wife wanted to travel in the future. Myrla’s friend Quiana listened to her air out her own shortcomings, which could thwart the marriage. However, Gil’s economic approach to everything could also pose a problem in the future.

Elsewhere, Zack seemed relaxed about Decision Day approaching because he would continue to date Michaela even if they didn’t agree to stay married. Bao revealed that it would be tough for her to recover if Johnny rejected her. The couples’ last night before Decision Day prompted them to appreciate each other more. In the closing moments of the episode, the couples parted ways, nervously awaiting Decision Day set to feature in the upcoming episode.

