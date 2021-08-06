In the third episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, a few contestants were reluctant to establish physical intimacy with their respective partners. Myrla refused to kiss her husband Gil when a cheery crowd encouraged them to do so. Bao, on the other hand, disapproved of Johnny’s need for physical affection. If you’re not up to speed with the latest developments, you can wade through the recap. To know what episode 4 of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 has in store, you can take a look at its details here!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 4 is slated to release on August 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out two hours-long episodes every Wednesday.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 4 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 4 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers could watch the show here on the streamer. Apart from using the previous options, the show can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode titled ‘One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go,’ Bao’s reluctance to close the physical gap between her and her partner Johnny might pose a problem for the couple. Gil’s friends pointed out that Myrla is slightly “high-maintenance,” and they were also unsure whether Gil could put up with her. It is evident that the couples will have to compromise in case there are compatibility issues and seek help from the experts for guidance.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 3 Recap

Brett and Ryan, along with Rachel and Jose, were the last ones to tie the knot, and the third episode titled ‘Their First Rodeo’ is a testament to that. Brett and Ryan got along from the very start, while Jose and Rachel could barely hold back their excitement. Apart from being attracted to each other, Jose and Rachel also have similar hobbies and interests. Taken over by the rush, Rachel told him that she was grateful to the experts because they clearly put more weight on personality over looks.

Rachel’s comment was a blow to Jose, who couldn’t smile for any of the wedding pictures thereafter. Rachel began to fear not meeting his expectations when the next conversation between them occurred. Moving on, Zack narrated stories about his childhood to Michaela and then listened to her talk about her sisters. Myrla and Gil still have a lot of ground to cover because the former was uncomfortable when the onlookers asked them to kiss each other. Bao was also not willing to be affectionate with Johnny, who likes to be physically intimate with his partner.

However, Bao admitting that she used to have a crush on Johnny in college momentarily compensated for her lack of warmth. Ryan and Brett are not very compatible, but they might have to make their marriage tick with a few adjustments. In the meantime, Gil’s friends saw Myrla as someone who has a taste for finer things in life, and they weren’t sure if that would be beneficial for Gil. Zack and Michaela giggled the moment they enter their suite while Myrla asked her new husband to stay calm if she ever talked in her sleep. Before dozing off, Bao inserted a pillow between her and Johnny.

