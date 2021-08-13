In the fourth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples went for their honeymoon, but before that, we saw them get comfortable with their respective significant others. While Bao and Johnny tried hard to close the physical gap between them, Myrla and Gil’s issues leaned more towards the financial front. For a detailed account of the latest developments, you can refer to the recap. Now, let’s take a look at everything we can expect from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 5!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 5 is scheduled to release on August 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out two hours-long episodes every Wednesday.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 5 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 5 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers could watch the show here on the streamer. Apart from using the previous options, the show can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode titled ‘The Keys to My Heart,’ Myrla might face trouble adjusting to the change of landscape to a location that she did not quite like at first glance. How will this affect Gil? Well, we’ve already seen him go over the differences in their respective lifestyles. His friends had called Myrla “high-maintenance,” and even Gil has been spotted having second thoughts about his marriage every once in a while. Bao might finally be ready to open up to Johnny.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode titled ‘One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go,’ the couples established solid foundations to build their new lives upon. Johnny and Bao were amused by the traditional bedspread in their suite, portraying a powerful message about marriage. However, Bao still couldn’t give in to the romantic vibe of the setup. Ryan and Brett reflected upon their special moment at the altar and bonded with each other. Myrla opened up to Gil about her father’s death at the hands of her half-sister, and she instead discovered that Gil is fiercely loyal to his loved ones.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s friend, mom, and sister could sense that his personality certainly matches Brett’s. Gil was concerned about Myrla’s extravagant lifestyle, but her brother and friends reassured him that she is capable of fending for herself. Despite her reluctance to reach out physically, Bao promised to take care of Johnny throughout his struggle, with his father not approving his presence in the show. Rachel resolved to work on being more upfront and aired out her concerns about money.

Myrla and Gil also brought up the same topic, but her passion for spending momentarily threw him off course. Zack and Michaela were determined to consummate their new marriage. In the end, the couples were set to the Florida Keys for their honeymoon. During the trip, Ryan found out that Brett is a difficult flyer, and Myrla was dissatisfied with the location that looked more like a “retirement community” to her. Johnny and Bao discussed the possibility of having sex even though the latter previously showed no interest in the same.

