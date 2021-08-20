In the fifth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples spent a few days at their honeymoon resort with easy access to frequent spas, beach sit-outs, date nights, and intimate conversations. Zack and Michaela were alarmingly nowhere to be found, but in the end, it was revealed that the former has contracted the coronavirus. For more details, there is a recap containing all the highlights from the latest episode. Now, here is all that you can expect from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 6!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 6 is scheduled to release on August 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out two hours-long episodes every Wednesday.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 6 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 6 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers could watch the show here on the streamer. Apart from using the previous options, the show can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode titled ‘Out of the Comfort Zone and Into the Sea,’ the couples might return from their romantic honeymoon retreat except for Michaela and Zack, who have been staying elsewhere and apart since he was diagnosed with Covid-19. She was sent back to Houston, and he has been since then quarantining in Florida. Michaela was clearly not happy about the arrangement, so there is a possibility we’d witness more of that in the next episode.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode titled ‘The Keys to My Heart,’ the couples utilized the honeymoon period to get to know each other. Rachel wanted to know if she has any differences with Jose while Johnny playfully taunted Bao for her habit of snoring. Myrla was still complaining about the resort to Gil during breakfast, and Brett was recuperating from her bumpy airplane ride. Rachel and Jose have resorted to PDA now that they’re slowly getting used to each other.

Gil was comfortable calling Myrla “high-maintenance” in front of the other couples without her knowledge. Meanwhile, Zack and Michaela were absent from the catch-up session because he has contracted the virus. Ryan disclosed that he is down to have kids, but Brett needs some time to be okay with physical intimacy. During date night, Gil couldn’t help but notice Myrla’s taste for finer things in life and was further appalled after learning she prefers purchased gifts over homemade ones. It has also been six years since she was in a real relationship.

Johnny admitted that he is beginning to have feelings for Bao, who more or less is on the same page as him. Rachel and Jose entertained the possibility of getting a dog and house, but he aired out his disapproval regarding her spending habits. This disappointed her to the core. Bao, in the meanwhile, expressed her discern over being taunted for her snoring habits. Michaela told Rachel that production protocols have been keeping her separated from Zack because of his illness.

Read More: Where is Married At First Sight Filmed?