In the sixth episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples sat for a discussion about the next phase of their marriage now that they’ve returned from their honeymoon. Gil doesn’t approve of his wife’s extravagant lifestyle, and Brett has a problem with Ryan’s political attitude. The highlights of the latest episode have been delineated at the bottom. Now, here is what ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 7 has in store!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 7 is scheduled to release on September 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out two hours-long episodes every Wednesday.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 7 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 7 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers could watch the show here on the streaming platform. Apart from using the previous options, the show can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, titled ‘Home, Not Alone,’ Brett and Ryan’s differing political views might affect their marriage. Brett had already revealed that she is not comfortable living with someone having opposing faith when it comes to politics. Hence, Ryan would have to figure out a way to make peace. Johnny and Bao are the second pair that might struggle to get along in the upcoming episode.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of season 13 is titled ‘Out of the Comfort Zone and Into the Sea.’ In the episode, we received an update on Zack, who is slowly recovering from the coronavirus. Michaela has been waiting out her days in Houston. Moving on, Gil said he does not support Myrla’s decision of sticking to her own last name. Johnny and Bao were stuck on the topic of the latter’s snoring habits and their problems with physical intimacy. Rachel’s dream of traveling before having kids made Jose worry about his financial state.

Brett has a phobia of sea creatures. So, when Ryan brought up their upcoming kayaking trip, she was scared to death. Now that problems have slowly started to shoot up, the couples need a bit of guidance. They talked about the impact of political viewpoints on relationships. For Brett, she and her partner should politically be in sync as opposed to everyone else’s opinions. Zack and Michaela were also revealed to be the only couple to have consummated their marriage.

Gil still considers Myrla to be high-maintenance but was stunned to learn that she never had the privilege of being picky because of the financial conditions she grew up in. Moreover, he wants 8 to 9 kids, while Myrla is not interested in babies. She also hates the idea of keeping pets, so Gil had a lot to be pissed about. Jose and Rachel want to establish a meaningful connection before being physical with each other. Johnny’s father finally gave his approval to Johnny and Bao’s marriage.

