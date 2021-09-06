In the seventh episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13, the couples examined each other’s living spaces to get a better idea of how they are. In most cases, we saw them argue and clash over different perspectives, but Pastor Cal soon showed up to save the day! For a better idea of what happened in the latest episode, you can skim through the recap. Now, feel free to check out everything we have gathered about the next episode!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 8 is scheduled to release on September 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The show rolls out new episodes every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 8 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 episode 8 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the episode later, you can visit Lifetime’s official website or the Lifetime app sometime after it premieres on television. Live-streaming options are available on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers could watch the show on the streaming platform. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the episodes can also be rented/bought on VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode titled ‘Family & Friends & Feelings, Oh My!’ we might see a few couples hit rough patches. Even the most compatible of them, Johnny and Bao, have started to face issues. So, you can imagine where the others stand. Let us hope Pastor Cal’s advice and suggestions are taken seriously by the couples who have already started seeking his guidance.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode, titled ‘Home, Not Alone,’ The couples were shown inside their new settlements, which opened up endless conversations and discussions. Rachel decided to set up alarms every morning while Bao inspected the space. Johnny didn’t like Bao’s decision to skip the shower before bed, so he decided to relax at his own place for a couple of days. Zack recovered and moved back to Texas, where he surprised Michaela with a bunch of flowers.

The couples visited each other’s actual houses to pick up necessary items, and Rachel thereafter got worried upon spotting Jose’s budgeting board. Gil saw Myrla’s closet crowding with expensive items while Brett was stunned to see a deer head on Ryan’s wall. Myrla was bothered by Gil’s proximity to his dog. Johnny returned shortly after and took Bao to his place. It was clean and spotless similar to Bao’s, which was only cozier albeit comparable. Zack and Michaela, on the other hand, faced the perils of having spent a lot of time apart. She was mad at him for leaving her behind during one of his house visits.

Upon Pastor Cal’s arrival, it is revealed that Ryan is not in love yet but is open to that idea. The marriage counselor also advised Jose to let loose every once in a while instead of stressing over money. Gil has decided to leave Myrla on Decision Day if she continues to abstain from physical affection. Michaela admitted that she has abandonment issues because of her father’s tragic death. Bao was stunned to learn that her husband doesn’t appreciate her personality at times, particularly her so-called childish behavior. Pastor Cal responded by encouraging him to look at her positive side.

