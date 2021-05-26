‘Married at First Sight’ is a reality TV series that documents the lives of a few newly-married couples paired up by relationship experts. The format of the series requires them to marry each other the day they first meet. It’s a social experiment in which single people marry a literal stranger picked out for them by matchmaking experts. “The leap before you look” ideology that forms its premise happens to introduce a sense of adventure and thrill of uncertainty, making it one of the most popular shows on television.

It is originally based on a Danish series titled ‘Gift Ved Første Blik,’ which sold its format to broadcasters worldwide. ‘Married at First Sight’ first aired on July 8, 2014, on FYI, and after five seasons, it shifted base to FYI’s sister network Lifetime. If you’ve watched the latest season, you must be curious about what lies ahead. In that case, here’s everything we found about ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13!

Married at First Sight Season 13 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 premiered on January 13, 2021, on Lifetime and ended its 19-episode run on May 26, 2021. Every episode has a runtime of 42 minutes each. The latest season features couples from Atlanta and even introduces a divorcee candidate for the first time in the show’s history. It sticks to its recently adopted format of housing five couples instead of three. As far as the next season goes, here’s everything that we know.

In August 2020, Lifetime picked up an order for six new seasons (seasons 12-17) of the flagship reality series. It is reported to be one of the largest orders ever, which is not surprising considering its reputation as Lifetime’s top series for the past few years. Long before Decision Day arrived in the 12th season, the producers were already searching for a new set of couples for the next part.

According to the Houston Chronicle, casting for the new season was already underway in August 2020. Even though preparations are in full swing, the production usually spends six months leafing through applications as well as reaching out to potential candidates suitable for the role. After the number cuts down to the final 100-200 people, the crew organizes workshops, meetings, and interview sessions with the finalists before sending them for in-depth psychological and background evaluations.

‘Married at First Sight’ usually releases two seasons per year: one in January and one in the summer. The previous summer edition dropped in July 2020, a slight deviation from its observed schedule of airing new installments in June. However, the pandemic might have been responsible for its delay. According to a few reports, couples from season 13 have officially tied the knot. Their weddings took place between February 19-21, 2021. Hence, if everything goes as planned, we can expect ‘Married at First Sight’ season 13 to premiere in June 2021.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Host and Experts

Season 13 will feature couples from Houston, Texas. The final list of candidates is generally shortlisted by Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles, who might return in the next season. Dr. Pepper Schwartz is a sociology expert who has also written several self-help books on love and relationships.

Dr. Viviana Coles is a reputed therapist experienced in resolving intimacy issues between couples. Finally, Calvin Roberson is a multi-talented man who has previously assumed the role of pastor, motivational speaker, author, marriage coach, and relationship expert. The Reunion Specials are hosted by former sports-caster Kevin Timothy Frazier, while ‘Married at First Sight: Unfiltered’ is hosted by Jamie Otis.

