Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

One of Lifetime’s most popular shows, ‘Married at First Sight,’ is back with a new season featuring five couples. As a norm, they will walk down the aisle and accept each other as each other’s partners before starting a new life together. As what has been previously observed, the couples will be nervous, and one of the brides may even be starting her marital life on an interesting but tricky note. If you want to know more about the season premiere, here’s all that we have to say about it!

Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 14 episode 1 will release on January 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. New episodes lasting for approximately 42 minutes each are slated to release on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 14 episode 1 on TV by tuning in to Lifetime at the date and time specified above. To watch the episode later, you can go to Lifetime’s official website or use the Lifetime app. Moreover, live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, Xfinity Stream, and Fubo TV. Apart from using the aforementioned options, the latest episode can also be rented or bought on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 5-11 right here.

Married at First Sight Season 14 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 14, titled ‘The Weddings are Coming! The Weddings Are Coming!’ will open in Boston with five new couples. Unlike one of the participants who will surprisingly maintain her composure before meeting her husband for the first time, 34-year-old Lindsey will get drunk before walking down the aisle. One of her bridesmaids will try to caution her against meeting her husband drunk.

However, Lindsey will already have had gulped down two bottles of champagne. Her husband Mark will be ready with his vows, but the drunk bride would have lost hers. She will frantically try to look for the sheet of paper where her vows would be written. Here’s a preview for the new season!

Married at First Sight Season 14 Cast

The cast of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 14 includes five couples who will test the waters of their new marriages. The first couple is 30-year-old Alyssa and 35-year-old Chris, both of whom have gone through heartbreak. They hope to be compatible with each other beyond the honeymoon phase. On the other hand, Jasmina is a 29-year-old early childhood education teacher who has been paired with 28-year-old Michael.

29-year-old Katina will try to make it work with Olajuwon, a 29-year-old former “playboy.” Next on the list is 34-year-old Lindsey, who hopes to find the love of her life in 37-year-old Mark. 33-year-old Noi is ready to settle down after a long phase of disappointment. It is possible that she might finally find what she’s looking for in 38-year-old Steve, who wants the perfect relationship. The relationship experts who will be returning to guide the couples are Pastor Calvin Roberson AKA Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles.

