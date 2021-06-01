Developed from a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime. The story is set immediately after World War I when Japan experienced unprecedented prosperity as one of the victors. Vampires have existed in the world for a while, but when their numbers start to grow exponentially, the government establishes the Code Zero Unit to deal with the issue. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 10 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 10, titled ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream Gone By,’ is set to release on June 8, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Shuutarou learns from the children he saved earlier about a rumor that a masked vampire is going around killing child vampires. He comes to think that it’s Suwa and starts searching for him. He even visits the Code Zero Unit’s headquarters, where he finds a recording of Maeda instructing Takeuchi and Suwa to neutralize every vampire that can potentially become an enemy, including Shuutarou. When Shuutarou finally manages to find Suwa, the latter is kneeling over the body of a child vampire. Presuming the worst, Shuutarou attacks. However, their fight is halted by Takeuchi, who explains that the man in the recording couldn’t possibly be Maeda. It is later revealed to the audience that Rufus set the entire thing up.

Shuutarou takes Takeuchi and Suwa to Tenmaya’s temporary sanctuary for the vampires. Tenmaya admits that it is becoming increasingly difficult to take care of the growing number of vampires and reveals to the Code Zero Unit members that he plans to move the vampires to a rumored village where they can live peacefully. Takeuchi offers the unit’s help with that. Meanwhile, Nakajima meets with his superiors, who want to use his vampire unit in the engineering division. The episode ends by showing a newly transformed Maeda standing in front of Misaki’s former cell.

In episode 10, Shuutarou, Suwa, and Takeuchi will likely run into Maeda while gathering food for the sanctuary. Nakajima might take drastic steps to eliminate his remaining detractors in the government.

