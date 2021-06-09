‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime based on a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa. The setting of the story is Japan after World War I. Being one of the victors, the country experienced unprecedented prosperity and firmly established itself as one of the most powerful sovereign states in the world. Vampires have existed in the world for a while, but as they start to attack more and more ordinary people, the Code Zero Unit is set up to deal with the issue. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 11 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 11, titled ‘Dark Wings,’ is set to release on June 15, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. Finally, the viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, people continue to transform into vampires after taking ascra, and the armored unit continues to kill them. Shuutarou, Suwa, and the oldest girl go out to retrieve blood for Takeuchi and run into the armored unit. Shuutarou decides to distract them so that the other two can escape. Meanwhile, Aoi convinces her boss to sponsor a production of ‘Orpheus,’ with Defrott playing the titular character. Elsewhere, Nakajima gives Rufus the files he has on Code Zero Unit members.

Shuutarou, Suwa, and Takeuchi retrieve a crate from the bottom of the ocean. Inside it, there is a vial of blood from which the armored unit was made. Takeuchi theorizes that he can create a method to make vampires grow old by studying how sunlight affects the blood. After the performance, Rufus kidnaps Aoi and asks Defrott to come to the old Code Zero Unit Headquarters. As Rufus prepares to expose Defrott to sunlight, Maeda shows up, declaring that he will destroy all vampires. In episode 11, Defrott might have to subdue Maeda before he can do anything to Rufus. Meanwhile, Shuutarou might pilot Takeuchi’s flying machine.

