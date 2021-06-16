Based on a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime. The story is set in a version of POST-World War I Japan, in which vampires have existed for a while. But with the sudden increase of their population, the government decides to set up a vampire unit to take care of the issue. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 12 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 12, titled ‘King of Fools,’ is set to release on June 22, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. Finally, the viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Maeda attacks Deflot and nearly kills him, but Aoi prevents the fatal blow from landing by getting between the two of them. As Aoi is wearing Misaki’s clothes, Maeda stops attacking. Horrified by his own actions, Maeda then quickly departs. The reason for Tenmaya’s kindness towards the vampires is revealed. When he was younger, a vampire retainer of his house sacrificed himself to save him. Since then, he has been grateful.

As Aoi has lost a lot of blood and is close to dying, Deflot calls out to Shuutarou, who comes to them using the bat-like gear. The episode ends as Nakajima learns from a gloating Rufus that the latter has hijacked the crew from him. In episode 12, Shuutarou might get Aoi to safety. The Code Zero Unit might decide to go after Rufus for what he has done.

