‘Mars Red’ is a historical horror anime series developed from a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa. Set in the 1920s Japan, when the victory in World War I has ushered in unprecedented prosperity in the country, the story follows an elite military squad of vampires tasked to hunt down and eliminate any vampiric threats. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 4, titled ‘Unknown Song,’ is set to release on April 27, 2021, on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Code Zero Unit chases after a man whom they believe to be a vampire. He actually turns out to be a courier of Ascra, a type of artificial blood. Maeda reports the finding to lieutenant general Sonosuke Nakajima, who asks him to accompany him to a meeting with the high-ranking men in the army. Moriyama’s death has evidently affected both men, and they want to protect all the other soldiers under their command. Suwa comes across Defrott, while the latter is out to watch a film with Aoi, and reports it to Maeda.

Tokuichi Yamagami confides to Shuutarou that he used to be married to a woman named Tomiko. Knowing that she will be releasing a lantern during the Bon Festival to commemorate the spirits of the ancestors makes Tokuichi wish that he can speak to her at least once more. On Shuutarou’s suggestion, he appears before her as a ghost. When he leaves, he promises to see her again in the following year. The episode ends as Suwa finds a victim of a vampire attack. In episode 4, Code Zero might investigate the death of the victim. They might realize that the vampire is somewhere amidst the festival crowd. And the team might frantically start searching for the vampire before they attack Tomiko or anyone else.

