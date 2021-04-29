The anime adaptation of a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a historical horror show. It is set against the backdrop of Japan’s victory in World War I and the ensuing prosperity. Vampires have existed for a while. The governments around the world begin to militarize them, and Japan follows suit, establishing the Code Zero Unit. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 5 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 5, titled ‘Persona Non Grata,’ is set to release on May 4, 2021, on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Colonel Maeda trains Shuutarou and tells him that his friends will keep dying if he continues to hesitate during fights. A dead vampire is reported in the Yoshiwara red-light district, and the Code Zero Unit goes to investigate in the night. Soon bodies begin to turn up with teeth marks of different bite sizes, indicating different vampires. Suwa forms a connection with a 15-year-old courtesan, who keeps asking him to sing.

Meanwhile, a vampire from Britain, Rufus Glenn, delivers the specialized V virus to Japanese officials. Unit Zero learns that this strain causes unconventional stimulations among vampires. During the patrol, Tokuichi gets attacked by waves of vampires. Realizing this, Shuutarou rushes to his aid and kills all the attacking vampires. Suwa searches for the young courtesan and eventually finds her in an alley, close to death following a vampire attack.

Deffrot learns about the virus from Aoi and reminds Rufus that the promise was not to make Tokyo a hunting ground. In response, Rufus assures him that he will pass the message to his masters. In episode 5, Maeda and Code Zero Unit might learn about the government’s apparent plan to exterminate the vampires. Shuutarou might start to gain a level of confidence in his abilities.

