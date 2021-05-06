Developed from a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a period horror action anime series. The story is set amidst rapid economic and cultural progress in Japan following its victory in World War I. Vampires have existed for a while, and various governments all over the world have set up vampiric branches in the military. The Japanese government does the same when the number of vampires starts to increase in the country. This branch, the Code Zero Unit, is led by Yoshinobu Maeda. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 6 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 6, titled ‘The Last Blue Sky,’ is set to release on May 11, 2021, on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Maeda recuperates at a hospital, where Aoi pays him a visit to ask him questions about human combustions. Meanwhile, the Japanese government imports S-Class vampires from Britain, seemingly making Sonosuke Nakajima’s vampiric unit obsolete. It is revealed that Maeda and Misaki had a past connection. Maeda visits the auditorium and has an encounter with Deffrot.

Rufus poisons all of the S-Class vampires with the special strain of the V virus. When the Code Zero Unit infiltrates the hideout, they find all the high-ranking vampires dead. However, there are countless non-ranked vampires now lose in the city. Code Zero Unit kills as many as possible, but it is not enough. This is when Nakajima’s real plan comes to light as a special vampiric unit arrives on a train. They quickly wipe out all the people that the British vampires turned. In episode 6, Maeda might meet the general for explanations. Code Zero might still be used to investigate cases, while the armored unit will be the enforcer of the government.

Read More: Best Horror Anime Series of All Time