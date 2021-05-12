Based on a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime series. The setting of the story is the prosperous years immediately after the Japanese victory in World War I. Vampires have existed in the world for a while. When the governments become aware of them, they start to recruit the vampires into their military. Japan does the same, creating the Code Zero Unit. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 7, titled ‘The Letter,’ is set to release on May 17, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, the Sun turns red, and Aoi witnesses several vampires combusting into flames. Shuutarou and Tokuichi make their way back to the headquarters through the sewers, and Shuutarou wonders why he can’t hear the noises around him any longer. They meet with Maeda and report to him their findings, including the appearance of the vampire unit that killed all the recently-turned vampires. Meanwhile, Takeuchi and Suwa find the location where Nakajima is keeping the unit. There are 80 boxes containing that many vampires. Takeuchi and Suwa discover an empty box and realize that Nakajima plans to make more.

Back at the headquarters, Nakajima meets with Maeda, Shuutarou, and Tokuichi. It is soon revealed that he turned his soldiers into vampires with Ascra he obtained from Rufus. He wants Maeda to transform as well and be the leader of the unit. Shuutarou and Tokuichi implore Maeda not to do this and lose his humanity. It is also revealed that Misaki was Nakajima’s daughter, and she and Maeda were in a relationship. Before her death, she asked Maeda to stop Nakajima.

When Nakajima leaves, Tokuichi tries to stop him and gets stabbed by Maeda. Suddenly, there is a massive earthquake. Shuutarou falls through a hole. Tokuichi saves Maeda by removing all the debris off him. After asking Maeda to take care of Shuutarou, Tokuichi steps into the sunlight and combusts into flames. In episode 7, Maeda will likely find Shuutarou. They then might reunite with Takeuchi and Suwa and decide to go after Nakajima. The episode might also show Maeda’s past with Misaki.

