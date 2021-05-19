Based on a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime. The story takes place right after World War I. As one of its winners, Japan experiences unprecedented prosperity. Vampires have existed in the world for a while, and it has become a norm for governments to recruit them for their military. Japan does the same and establishes the Code Zero Unit, with Yoshinobu Maeda, a veteran of combating vampires, as its leader. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 8, titled ‘Purgatory,’ is set to release on May 25, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Defrott appears before a dying Maeda. A year in the past, Misaki joins the Imperial Theater as its newest actress. She also starts living in the theater’s attic, which she discovers she has to share with Defrott. Initially cold and detached, Defrott grows to care for the kind and energetic young woman. He learns that she is engaged to be married to Maeda, whom she has never met. But she has developed feelings for him through the letters they exchange. Following her performance as the eponymous character in a production of Oscar Wilde’s ‘Salome,’ Misaki garners popularity.

One evening, while visiting home, she hears her father, Sounosuke Nakajima, speaking to a hooded figure, who she realizes is a vampire. Later, while she is rehearsing on stage, a stage prop falls on her. Close to death, she laments that she couldn’t show her performance as Salome to Maeda. Hearing this, Defrott turns his friend into a vampire. In the present time, Defrott prepares to do the same to Maeda. In episode 8, Maeda might have to get used to his new circumstances. He will likely then try to stop Sounosuke with the help of other Code Zero members.

Read More: Best Horror Anime Series of All Time