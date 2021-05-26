‘Mars Red’ is a period horror-action anime developed from a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa. Following the victory in World War I, Japan experiences unprecedented prosperity, making it one of the most powerful countries in the world. Vampires have existed in the world for a while, and it has become a norm for governments to recruit them for their military. Japan soon follows suit and establishes the Code Zero Unit, with Yoshinobu Maeda, a veteran of combating vampires, as its leader. On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 9 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 9, titled ‘Suspicion,’ is set to release on June 1, 2021. The episode will be available at various times in Japan on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Shuutarou walks aimlessly around the city in the aftermath of the earthquake. The vampires run rampant, killing and turning others. The vampiric special forces patrol the city, destroying any vampire in their path. Aoi spots Shuutarou, but as he vanishes in the next moment, she wonders if she imagined it. Shuutarou later visits Yamagami’s widow and learns someone from his unit was there earlier.

He saves three young vampires from some unranked ones. They run into Tenmaya and his head clerk, who take them to a safehouse for vampires. The government is handing out vials of a vaccine that is supposed to protect the public from vampiric disease. In reality, it’s the Ascra blood substitute that Rufus created, and it’s turning people into vampires.

While trying to retrieve vials of blood from a subway station under construction, Shuutarou and the head clerk run into the special forces. Shuutarou is stunned to realize that his words are not having their usual effect on the artificial vampires. Suddenly, one of them starts fighting his comrades, giving Shuutarou and the head clerk the time to escape. Rufus, who has witnessed the entire incident, is forced to incapacitate the rogue soldier. In episode 9, we might find out where Suwa and Takeuchi are. They will likely discover that Maeda is now a vampire.

