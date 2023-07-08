Marvin Cabiness: Where is the Former Ashley Madison Member Now?

As a Johanna Hamilton-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Hulu’s ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and intriguing. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with key figures to really shine a light upon the rise and fall of the titular online dating site for married individuals. Amongst those to thus feature here was actually former member Marvin Cabiness — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Marvin Cabiness?

Although New Jersey native Marvin was married when he first joined Ashley Madison around May 2007, the truth is he was not looking to be unfaithful to his partner in any way, shape, or form. After all, the couple seemingly shared a non-monogamous, open relationship with no significant issues, meaning all he hoped to find on the site were others that led the same swinging lifestyle they did. This means he technically couldn’t cheat as the notion of having different lovers was something he’d already discussed with his wife, making it clear his actions weren’t cruel, immoral, or offensive.

However, everything turned upside down for Marvin in 2015 when the dating platform was hacked, especially because every customer’s data was stolen and subsequently released to the public. The reason was obviously the fact he didn’t want anyone to know the details of his private life since he knew it could affect not only his community status but also his professional employment. He was actually sure of this as his profile comprised much more than his picture beside the name “Marvelous” as well as the point he’s a swinger; it included his deepest, darkest desires and fantasies.

We should also mention that since Ashley Madison required a sign-up involving personal information, the hacker got Marvin’s full name, e-mail address, street location, plus credit/debit card numbers with CVV once they got into the system. This was then misapplied by other tech-savvy people, as evidenced by the fact the Air Traffic Controller turned Trader University business graduate received intense blackmail, extortion e-mails, and death threats in the days following the data breach. As per reports, this sales personnel’s attacker outrightly demanded two bitcoins from him, but thankfully he already had an attorney to guide him in what needed to be done.

Where is Marvin Cabiness Now?

Due to all the trauma Marvin had to endure, he actually agreed to be named in the 2016 suit against Ashley Madison in connection to the hacking on the grounds of their failure to protect consumers. It hence includes all the aforecited elements, along with the fact this New Jersey native didn’t really connect with anyone on the site because most of the female profiles were fake “bots” designed to keep the men engaged. Plus, he asserted there were no terms and conditions regarding arbitration or the waiver of any right to pursue claims at the time he initially accessed the platform, and he wasn’t informed of any such update in the years to follow either.

Coming to Marvin’s current personal standing, he has apparently chosen to lead a relatively quiet life well away from the limelight since the 2017 day Ashely Madison’s parent company agreed to pay $11.2 million to settle the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of the roughly 37 million users whose details were leaked. Though we do know for sure that his long-term marriage ultimately crumbled apart for reasons unknown, plus he’s currently based in the New York City Metropolitan Area and proudly serving as the National Sales Consultant at Impackt Packaging Solutions.

It’s even imperative to note that with more than 25 years of Sales and Marketing Managing experience under his belt, Marvin practically specializes in advertising sales, information systems marketing, and retail portfolio management. Creative thinking, uncovering proficiencies in business development, opportunity identification, conducting technical as well as executive level presentations, developing or maintaining key relationships, and creating a sales pipeline are also his areas of expertise.

