‘Master of None’ is a critically acclaimed comedy-drama television series created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. It first premiered on November 6, 2015, on Netflix. The first two seasons follow the personal and professional life of a 30-year-old actor called Dev Shah. The third season revolves around Dev’s friend, Denise, as she takes a significant stride in her personal life. The series seems to experience a shift in its genre as season 3 leans towards drama rather than comedy.

The first two seasons were specifically praised for Ansari’s magnetic onscreen presence as Dev. The show is loved by critics and viewers alike for its intelligent humor, sharp writing, excellent performances, and aesthetically pleasing visuals. Many viewers also found themselves drawn to the series due to its unique yet authentic take on culture and its influence on an individual. As the Emmy-winning show delivers its third season, the fans are already wondering if there is a fourth season on the horizon. We got curious too, and here is everything we found out!

Master of None Season 4 Release Date

‘Master of None’ season 3 landed in its entirety on May 23, 2021, on Netflix. The third season consists of five episodes with a runtime of 20-55 minutes each. Concerning the fourth season, here is everything we know. Currently, there is no news about a potential season 4. The show returned with the third season after a gap of four years. All that has happened in the meantime might give us an insight into why the comedy series took so long to release season 3.

Firstly, Ansari felt that seasons 1 and 2 already covered most of what he wanted to share with regard to Dev’s character. In an interview in 2017, he told Vulture, “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a long break before I could come back to it.” He added, “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something.” As you may know, the series draws from his real-life experiences.

However, there is more to why the show was on a long hiatus, and it might be related to Ansari being accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018. Although the incident turned out to be quite debatable, it took a toll on Ansari, and he stepped out of the public gaze for some time. But through it all, Netflix chose to stand with him and stated that they would be happy to do another season whenever Ansari is ready.

So, even though Netflix might be interested in carrying the series forward, Lena Waithe (Denise) and Alan Yang echoed Ansari’s thoughts and said that they do not have anything to share right now. However, they are open to continuing the life journey of the characters after several years. Therefore, we are not likely to see a fourth season anytime soon. Taking that into consideration, the fans can expect ‘Master of None’ season 4 to release sometime in 2023 or later.

Master of None Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 3 takes a completely different turn from the first two seasons in terms of the story, characters, and even the tone. Therefore, it is hard to gauge who we might see in season 4 if it ever gets made. However, the main cast members Aziz Ansari (Dev Shah), Kelvin Yu (Brian Chang), and Lena Waithe (Denise) might return. In season 3, we see Naomi Ackie play Denise’s wife, Alicia, so if the storyline for season 4 includes the character, we might see Ackie reprise her role. The fourth season may bring back familiar characters but in a completely different phase of their lives. Therefore, we are bound to see many new faces in the potential season 4.

Master of None Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The first two seasons follow Dev, a young man in New York City trying to make sense of his life and develop his understanding of love and relationships. The third season revolves around his childhood best friend Denise as she navigates her relationship with Alicia. Season 3 shines a light on their marriage and issues they face related to infertility. If we ever get a fourth season, it might put the spotlight on Brian Chang’s character, who is an on-screen representation of the series co-creator Alan Yang.

