MaveriX Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘MaveriX’ is a teen sports drama series that revolves around the eponymous motocross team. Former national champion Cam “Griffo” Griffin sets up MaveriX. His son Scott is a gifted rider. Together, they build a team of six individuals in the hopes of winning the MX Junior Nationals. The teen daredevils must overcome many obstacles, including the harsh environment of Central Australia, grueling training sessions, and sabotaging competitors. However, their biggest issue is each other. Unless they learn to work as a team, they have little to no chance of a podium finish.

Following its release, ‘MaveriX’ mainly received positive reviews. Much praise was directed at the performances, diverse casting, and immaculate riding sequences. The first season of the show has just become available worldwide. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

MaveriX Season 2 Release Date

‘MaveriX’ season 1 premiered on May 12, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises ten episodes of 24-30-minute runtime. The first season originally aired from April 1, 2022, to April 10, 2022, on ABC Me. Brindle Films developed the series, and ABC Me has its exclusive broadcasting rights in Australia. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation holds worldwide distribution rights. Netflix purchased the series from them for their global audience.

As for season 2, this is what we know. Neither the series creators — Rachel Clements, Sam Meikle, and Isaac Elliott — nor Brindle Films executives have confirmed the development of a second season. But given the overall positive responses that the show has received since its original release in Australia, a second season might be a legitimate possibility. If it turns out to be a big success on Netflix, the streaming giant can potentially get involved in the production of future seasons. While the first season ends at a convincing stage in the narrative, there is much space in the plot to introduce new characters, relationships, and challenges. If the inaugural season’s success convinces the powers that be for renewal, and the official announcement for it comes within the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘MaveriX’ to come out at some time in 2023.

MaveriX Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘MaveriX’ season 1 stars Darcy Tadich (Scott), Tatiana Goode (Jenny), Sam Winspear-Schillings (Bear), Charlotte Maggi (Angelique), Tjiirdm McGuire (Richie), Sebastian Tang (Kaden), and Rohan Nichol (Griffo). The cast also includes Jane Harber (Tanya), Kelton Pell (Vic Simmons), Pedrea Jackson (Lawson), Thomas Campbell (Craig Wallis), Natasha Wanganeen (Trish Peterson), Luke Carroll (Murray Peterson), Trisha Morton-Thomas (Barb Brewin), and Scott Fraser (Jason Cox). All members of the cast might reprise their roles in the prospective season 2 and be joined by new members.

MaveriX Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the first season finale of ‘MaveriX,’ Kaden rejoins the team at the last moment. Scott eventually wins the race and the MX Junior Nationals, with Jenny coming in a close second. Lawson and Kaden come third and fourth, respectively. Although disappointed with her loss, Jenny congratulates Scott. As the episode ends, team MaveriX celebrates their incredible first year.

In the prospective season 2, new members will likely join the team, drawn in by its success. Jenny and Scott’s friendship might turn into something more. Richie might not return to MaveriX, but he will probably continue to be a close friend of the others.

Read More: MaveriX Ending, Explained: Who Wins the MX Junior Nationals?