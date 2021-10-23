Maya and the Three Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’ is a brilliant animated fantasy series that follows the adventures of 15-year-old princess Maya, The Eagle Warrior, as she attempts to defeat Lord Mictlan, The God of War, and fulfill an ancient prophecy. Three talented but outcast warriors accompany her — Rico, The Rooster Wizard, Chimi, The Skull Warrior, and Picchu, The Puma Barbarian. Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the comedic show combines elements from historical and contemporary Mesoamerican cultures with the formula of an action-packed animated fantasy.

‘Maya and the Three’ received rave reviews upon its premiere in October 2021 for its outstanding technical achievements, intricately crafted plotlines, well-rounded characters, and celebration of Mesoamerican cultures. It’s thus no surprise that fans want to see more of brave-hearted Maya, her oddball team, and her vividly gorgeous world. So, will there be a second season? Here’s everything we can tell you about ‘Maya and the Three’ season 2.

Maya and the Three Season 2 Release Date

‘Maya and the Three’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on October 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 26-44 minutes each.

You must be wondering about season 2. Unfortunately, it seems as though ‘Maya and the Three’ will not be returning for a second season as its maiden voyage was billed as a Netflix Animated Event, highlighting its predetermined limited nature. Additionally, all the story and character arcs are neatly resolved in the season finale. One can even say that ‘Maya and the Three’ feels more like a nine-part animated movie than an animated television series. And there’s a reason behind that.

When Netflix asked Gutiérrez in 2018 to pitch a unique idea close to his heart, the streaming giant specified that he come up with one that wouldn’t get made anywhere else. “What came out of my mouth was: ‘I want to make three movies in a row about a Mesoamerican warrior princess who’s going to save the world’,” Gutiérrez stated.

His dream project, ‘Maya and the Three,’ ultimately materialized as a nine-episodes-long mini-series, enabling a much more detailed exploration of all the characters and storylines. The Netflix limited series stays true to Gutiérrez’s vision and mission of exploring the folklore and traditions of Mexican, Caribbean, and Incan cultures through the lens of a highly entertaining epic fantasy.

Thus, considering all the information at hand, it seems unlikely that ‘Maya and the Three’ season 2 will ever get made. As of now, there are no official plans to recommission ‘Maya and the Three’ despite the great ratings and fantastic reviews it continues to garner. Things may or may not change in the future — only time will tell and it doesn’t hurt to be a little hopeful. But for now, it’s certain that we have to say goodbye to the feisty Mesoamerican warrior princess that stole our hearts.

We may not be getting a second season, but we can certainly rewatch and rediscover the beauty and intricacy of ‘Maya and the Three’ all over again. “When I love a movie, I watch it a million times. So when I made this [‘Maya and the Three’], to me it was ‘I’m gonna add so many little things!’ so that when you watch it again you start catching all of this other stuff,” said Gutiérrez. “There’s like a bazillion [things], like an onion, there’s a million layers to this.” Clearly, the creator himself recommends giving the series a rewatch. We suggest you immediately follow his advice!

You can also check out visual gems like ‘Coco,’ ‘Soul,’ ‘Luca,’ ‘Vivo,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ and Gutiérrez’s ‘The Book of Life’ if you’re craving immersive tales from minority cultures that are often unexplored in the field of animation.

