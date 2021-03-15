Season 2 of ‘Mayans M.C.’ concludes with EZ Reyes finally finding answers after a two-year-long search for meaning. The former Ivy league student ends up joining the M.C. and commits an act of revenge that will put him up against his archenemy Miguel. If you missed out on the finale of season 2, then we recommend you go through our detailed recap for reference. After a shocking end to the previous season, which has raised further questions, the hit series is all set to premiere its episode 1 of season 3. So, without waiting anymore, let’s have an overview of everything we know so far about ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 1.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on March 16, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. CT on FX. Every episode of the show has a runtime of 45-60 minutes each.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

To watch this episode, you can tune in to FX at the aforementioned date and time if you’re watching it on cable TV. The best way to stream ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 1 online is to visit the F.X. network’s official website. Fans can also enjoy the first episode of season 3 on iTunes, Vudu, Hulu (available one day after the television premiere), and YouTube T.V. The episode can also be purchased on Amazon Prime.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 1 is likely to portray the consequences of EZ Reyes’s decision to join M.C. Moreover, the murder of Dita will force Miguel to seek vengeance, as the archenemies clash for power and revenge by putting themselves on the line. Although Dita did try to make her death seem like suicide, Alvarez’s suspicion seems to hint that Miguel will probably find out the truth soon. What makes their confrontation even more dreadful is the fact that they are biological half brothers. In the upcoming episode, he may finally find out the reality of his relationship with Reyes, which will undoubtedly have unthinkable consequences.

The official synopsis for the episode states – “A border shutdown squeezes the Mayan’s heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future of the club; EZ and Angel deal with the fallout of family secrets; The Galindos grow apart as Miguel loses himself in his grief and search for answers.” Here’s a promo for the upcoming season.

Mayans M.C. Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

In the season 2 finale, Dita confesses to Felipe that she is responsible for the hit on Marisol and him. She has done so out of jealousy and fear. Dita explains further what worried her even more, is the fact that Felipe may tell Marisol about their affair. The possibility of him attempting to forge a relationship with Miguel (his son) also scared her. But now, she regrets her actions and wants Felipe to take her life.

However, Dita soon has a change of heart as she believes Felipe won’t be able to do what she wants. So, she enlists EZ to get the job done, who chokes her to death and burns her body in the desert, accompanied by Angel. As Felipe drives away from the desert, Miguel and Emily arrive at the crime scene. But interestingly, Dita has written a note to make her death seem like suicide. Although Emily and Miguel are devastated by what they see, Alvarez is suspicious that something is up as he notices tire marks on the ground nearby.

