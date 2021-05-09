‘Mayans M.C.’ is about to air its finale, and as we take a step back, the last episode (season 3 episode 9) focuses upon EZ as he tries to keep Gaby out of his feud with Bishop. But she is already fed up with living in darkness, and she thinks the only way out is to leave town. If you want an update about the rest of the episode, you can go through the comprehensive recap we have provided. Moving on, let us see what ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 10 has in store!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

The season finale of the show, i.e., ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 10, is scheduled to premiere on May 11, 2021, at 10 PM ET on FX. Each episode of the show is around 45-60 minutes long.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

Using a valid cable connection, you can watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 10 on TV at the aforementioned timeslot. To access the show online, you have the option to head to FX network’s official website and watch the new episode there. The latest episodes of season 3 can also be watched on iTunes, Vudu, Hulu (available one day after the original premiere), and YouTube TV. Another way to stream the show online is to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 10, titled ‘Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write,’ happens to be the season finale of the show. In the last installment of season 3, we hope to see the chapter of hostility between the Santo Padre Mayans and the Stockton crew come to a close. As per the synopsis, “Bishop pulls the trigger on his plan to become the sole king.” Hence, he will go through with his last and final plan of rising to the top. EZ’s life will be in utter danger now that Miguel’s men are looking for him. Coco’s fate lies in the hands of Isaac, who might go ahead and destroy Coco’s life. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 9 is titled ‘The House of Death Floats By.’ The episode begins with EZ starting his morning in jail. He is soon let out, following which, he visits his father, asking him about Gaby. His father has told her to go home because of her injuries that have taken a toll on her emotional state. So when EZ finally faces her, it doesn’t take him much time to discover that she wants an out. She tells him about wanting to leave town and recovering from the debilitating darkness she is in. EZ then ignores Steve when he asks for some time and a conversation. He has been asked to assume the responsibilities of a true Mayan.

Yet things take a turn for the worst when Steve ends his life. EZ then makes up his mind to leave the town with Gaby. He has to make it out alive before Miguel’s men reach him. Unfortunately, his atrocities don’t end here. After Erin leaves the house, Miguel also drugs Emily and shoves her under bathwater. He stops after a while, deciding to let her live. Meanwhile, Angel closes the distance between himself and Nails after she comes clean about her pregnancy. They finally get engaged. Coco is kidnapped as he enters Meth Mountain for Hope and Isaac is serious about hurting them.

