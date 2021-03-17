Season 3 of ‘Mayans M.C.’ kicked off with a two-hour premiere with episodes 1 and 2 airing on the same day. The episodes see EZ and Angel deal with the spilling of their family secrets while a border shutdown jeopardizes the long-term future of the gang’s drug business. Adelita is released from prison, and Coco battles his inner demons. You can find the specifics of the rip-roaring double-premiere in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what’s in store for ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 3.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 3 is set to release on March 23, 2021, at 10 PM ET and 9 PM CT on FX. The new episodes with a runtime of 45-60 minutes each air weekly on the network.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

You can simply turn on your TV sets and switch to FX at the aforementioned date and time to watch this episode. If that isn’t an option, you can stream ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 3 online on the F.X. network’s official website or Hulu with a subscription, a day after the episode airs on FX. The upcoming episode can be watched on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV and YouTube TV. The episode can also be purchased on Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3, titled ‘Overreaching Don’t Pay,’ will continue to deal with the impact of the border closedowns on the cartel’s business. It is possible that, given the opportunity, Bishop will set EZ’s plan into motion. However, with the high risk involved with the plan, there is every chance it could backfire. Check out the promo for the upcoming episode below:

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 Recap

The first hour of the double-size premiere of ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 is titled ‘Pap Struggles with the Death Angel’ while the second hour is called ‘The Orneriness of Kings.’ Both episodes spell out “Trouble” in big, bold letters for the Santo Padre charter. The biggest issue is the lingering animosity between the Mayan Kings and Santo Padre Mayans after the latter retaliated against Vatos Malditos. The situation isn’t helped when the cartel runs into heavy losses due to border shutdowns. The Kings tell the Santo Padre Mayans to provide double the amount of heroin to cover the losses, which Bishop deems unrealistic and refuses. A few Tucson members come seeking a supply of heroin.

EZ maneuvers a plan to use Tucson as the new front for selling their heroin while simultaneously affecting the other charters adversely. Coco’s Oxycontin addiction leads him to a ring leader in the Meth Mountains known as Butterfly. Coco holds Butterfly at gunpoint, steals a bountiful supply of the drug, and escapes to his car. But before he can leave, Butterfly’s henchmen arrive and drag him in front of the leader. A woman who recognizes Coco tries to save him, but he is knocked out cold by a member of Butterfly’s gang.

Dita Galindo’s death in the back half of the previous season continues to loom large over Felipe, who is still severely distressed and spends most of his time in his apartment. He responds more warmly to Gaby’s presence than his son EZ’s. Over at the Galindo household, Miguel hides his affair with Mexican governor Sederica Palomo from Emily and is consumed with finding out the reason behind his mother’s apparent suicide. He goes to Dita’s therapist to extract information about Dita’s sessions, but when she refuses to disclose any information, he orders his men to kill her. He also kills Paco, who allowed Dita to drive away the night of her suicide.

Lastly, Adelita, who is in the custody of the Department of Justice in the U.S, is planned to be transferred back to Mexico. However, it turns out to be a set-up by Los Olvidados, Adelita’s rebel group who rescue her and take her to their new hideout. She finds out that Mini, the young criminal she has grown attached to, has left the group and furiously leaves the building, likely searching for Mini.

