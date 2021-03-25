‘Mayans M.C.’ returned with a new episode this week, which mostly revolves around Angel, whose life changes after a person from his past re-enters his life. The Mayans are being trailed by the police, which has created serious issues for them. But before we get into the details for the last episode, let us take a look at the release date and synopsis for the upcoming episode – ‘Mayans MC’ season 3 episode 4!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to release on March 30, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Each episode of the show has a runtime of 45-60 minutes.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can tune in to FX at the aforementioned date and time and watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 4 on TV. The easiest way to stream it online is to visit the F.X. network’s official website. Fans can also watch the latest episodes of season 3 on iTunes, Vudu, Hulu (available one day after the television premiere), and YouTube TV. The episode can additionally be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the 4th episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3, called ‘Our Gang’s Dark Oath,’ the M.C. will scramble to find a solution to their heroin problem. EZ will dig to discover who betrayed the club. You can check out the promo for the episode here!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Mayans M.C.,’ audiences get to witness a fatal mission involving all the different factions trying to make money. Angel encounters a person from his past who endangered his life. Felipe is also stunned because of Gaby’s presence in the house. Meanwhile, Bishop decides to shift the product but at the cost of heavy demoralization. The Mayans are then interrupted by the police because people do not approve of the “Mayan” way of doing business. EZ is also making his own plans of reducing men hired to work for them, and everyone seems to agree with him.

The Mayans have another enemy on their list now, but they also have problems that they need to deal with. Coco is fully invested in drugs, and this might be their biggest disadvantage. There is also someone in jail who’s about to let out their secret. Emily and Miguel are also facing a weak point in their relationship. As much as Emily wanted to try to fix their relationship, Miguel has moved on. That ship has sailed, and he’s no longer attracted to her. The episode ends with Ableita returning to Santo Padre. This is life-altering for Angel, who has been trying to get on with his life.

