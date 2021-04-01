The newest episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ turned out to be taxing for the Mayans. Along with their business failure, they also have to deal with alleged blood on their hands. But we can get into the rest of the details later! So now, without further delay, let us check out the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘Mayans MC’ season 3 episode 5!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 5 is slated to release on April 6, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Each episode of the show has a runtime of 45-60 minutes.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX at the aforementioned date and time if you have a cable connection. In case you miss the original broadcast, you can also visit the F.X. network’s official website and stream the show there. Fans can even watch the latest episodes of season 3 on iTunes, Vudu, Hulu (available one day after the television premiere), and YouTube TV. Fans can alternatively purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the 5th episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3, called ‘Dark, Deep-Laid Plans.’ The Mayans will be in deep trouble after the events that occur in the previous episode. The police will look into both Vicki and Montez’s death, with one of them actually caused by the clan. We might also learn whether SAMCRO has framed them or a different party has murdered Montez. Meanwhile, Bishop will take a risky approach to solve the club’s supply problems. You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode here!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ kicks off with the Mayans still racking their brains over discovering the snitch who ratted out their operation to the police. It culminates into a gory session of death and violence. All eyes are glued to Vicki at this point, but there is also a high chance it is someone else, although she had wanted Alicia to disclose everything to the cops. EZ is also pissed off at the Mayans after an argument which has them almost convinced that she might be the culprit. Moving on, Montez ends up being murdered. The Mayans will undoubtedly be blamed for his death since his body has been mysteriously found on their property.

Vicki attempts to escape after being called by Bishop. But Tazo kills her. EZ might not go back to his previous lifestyle, while Alicia needs to toughen up to survive. EZ’s new persona seems to be affecting his relationship with Gabby. Emily is frustrated with Miguel and is almost about to leave. Miguel loses his calm in front of the kid, which alarms Erin. She then tries to protect Emily. The Mayans now have a lot of mess to clear out. Starting from the failure in their drug mission to being falsely blamed for Montez’s death, they are going to have a hard time in the coming episodes.

