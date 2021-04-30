‘Mayans M.C.’ returned with a new episode this week, which continues the chapter of Mayan enmity that has shaken up both sides of the war. Miguel digs out valuable information about Dita related to the Reyes family. Meanwhile, Ramos’ life is in danger. If you’re curious about the events that further transpired, there is a recap section laid out at the bottom. Looking ahead, here’s a short preview for ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 9, and everything else we know about it!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2021, at 10 PM ET on FX. Each episode of the show has a runtime of 45-60 minutes.

Where to Stream Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

With a cable connection, fans of the show can watch ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the series online, you can go to the FX network’s official website and stream the new episode there. Fans can also check out the latest episodes of season 3 on iTunes, Vudu, Hulu (available one day after the original premiere), and YouTube TV. The episodes can also be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3 episode 9 is titled ‘The House of Death Floats By.’ The episode is set to surprise us, viewers, with the entry of a new member into the club. Considering the kind of tragedy that has been striking everyone, we can do with an extra pair of hands that could stabilize the situation. In the meantime, Miguel will seek retribution for his mother. In addition, his hatred for the Reyes family will finally come to the surface! Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The 8th episode of ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 3, titled ‘A Mixed-up and Splendid Rescue,’ braces the Mayans for things that run beyond their imagination. Leticia attempts to save her father, Coco, who overdosed and has not gained consciousness ever since. After Hope wakes up, she injects a naloxone syringe to reverse Coco’s condition, which revives him. Leticia reveals that Hope has to leave if she is not capable of helping. She then makes the decision to walk away after realizing that she might not be strong enough to handle tough situations.

We also learn that Nails is pregnant with Angel’s child, but he is not aware of it at first. When he finally finds out, he forces himself to stay by her side. At the family dinner, he is frustrated at seeing others act like things are fine. Meanwhile, Gaby gets into nursing school, but she is confused about accepting the offer in the wake of her relationship with EZ. The latter gets involved in a street brawl and is arrested as a result. Miguel discovers that Emily could be acquainted with the Reyes family and makes up his mind to kill her, but they end up making love instead.

