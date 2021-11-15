Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ depicts Mike McLusky claiming the throne of the de facto “mayor” after the unforeseen murder of his brother Mitch McLusky. Upon the murder, Mike spends time processing the state of affairs and his emotions towards his brother with his wife. When the chaos settles in, two FBI agents approach Mike to renew the terms they had on paper with his brother. But let’s save the rest for the recap section and take a look at everything you need to know about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3!

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3 is all set to release on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The inaugural season of the show comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 50–66 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show will land on the streaming platform on a weekly basis, every Sunday.

Where to Watch Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Online?

You can stream ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3 by logging onto Paramount+ at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the new episodes of the show on Amazon Prime Video by adding Paramount+ to your existing package.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is expected to follow the rise of Mike McLusky as the new focal point of the crimes and justice that ensue in the town of Kingstown. With Mitch’s absence, Mike will try to solidify his position and voice among both sides of the law. Along with it, we may see Mike realizing the gravity of the threat Milo poses, as the latter is already moving his pawns against Mike to silence him and retain his money.

We can expect Iris, a sex worker from New York, to make her way to Mike as per the instructions of Milo. Episode 3 may also reveal how the dynamics of the McLusky family change after Mitch’s death and Mike’s subsequent rise to become “the mayor” of the town.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is titled ‘The End Begins’ and follows Mike as he deals with the death of his brother Mitch. He expresses his complex feelings towards his brother’s death to his wife as he fails to grieve the absence of Mitch. His wife reminds him that it is not necessary and there are “no rules” that he should. Two FBI agents, who had a deal in place with Mitch for the surrender of Milo, approach Mike to discuss the money the deal offered Milo upon his return from prison.

Mike asks the agents to strike a deal of $2500 a month for him to be a paid informant for them, as they did with his brother. The agents agree and Mike signs a contract to be a paid informant, only on his terms. He informs them that he will not take part in any sting operation nor he will wear wires for them to use him, but he promises that he can be approached to know the details of any deals or operations happening under his jurisdiction of Kingstown. Meanwhile, Milo is offended by Mike’s threats and behavior and plans to use Iris, a sex worker from New York to silence Mike.

