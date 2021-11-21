Mayor of Kingstown Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ delves into the grimy world of the McLusky family — power brokers that walk the line between the law and the criminal underbelly. Episode 3 finds Mike McLusky in a tough spot as he tries to dissuade his friends on the police force from accepting assistance from gangs, knowing full well that it comes with a price. As is usually the case, things go sideways, and the gritty McLusky brother is in for some tough times ahead. With the fragile balance of power now tilting in the wrong direction, there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode. If you’re excited about it like us, then you’re in luck! Here’s everything we know about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 4.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 4 is set to premiere on November 28, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on November 14, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the gritty crime-drama series release every Sunday.

Where To Stream Mayor of Kingstown Episode 4 Online?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 4 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is gearing up to be an explosive one, with Mike likely dealing with the blowback from the previous episode. After reluctantly accepting a favor from the criminal gangs of Kingstown, the time has now come to pay them back, and the upcoming episode will likely see Mike’s criminal associates making some difficult demands. Kenny’s murder might also be investigated, and someone will have to take the fall for it. This could lead to further chaos within the prison system, and outside of it, since Kingstown essentially revolves around its penitentiaries.

Milo’s associate Iris, who is brought to Kingstown to try and manipulate Mike, will probably make her first move in the upcoming episode, and it will be interesting to see whether she is any match for the battle-hardened and cynical Mike. Finally, we can expect to see some changes in Kyle’s soon-to-be-father character, and the young McLusky brother might try to distance himself from his brother’s dangerous activities.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘Simply Murder,’ opens with the gruesome death of a young boy, prompting the local police department to swear revenge. They plan on killing the perpetrator, a drug addict named Kenny, without giving him the luxury of a trial, and Mike is the perfect person to help track him down. Soon enough, even the local gangs volunteer to help locate Kenny, but Mike realizes that accepting a favor from them will come back and haunt him.

Eventually, Kenny approaches Mike for help and is advised to turn himself in and ask for protective custody. However, when he tries to surrender, Kenny is swiftly put amongst the prison’s lightly supervised general population, where gang-member inmates are waiting to kill him as the guards look the other way. Mike is furious at things going sideways, and the episode closes with him staring at Kenny’s unmarked grave, in which the criminal is unceremoniously placed.

