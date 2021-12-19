Mayor of Kingstown Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Episode 7 finds the unstable peace of Kingstown become increasingly precarious as the FBI continues to search for their missing agent. The titular “Mayor” is forced to have an uncomfortable meeting with Milo, who orders him to locate another mysterious package despite being closely tailed by federal agents. With no sign of Iris, Mike decides to throw caution to the wind and begins to dig up the metallic container Milo instructed him to find.

Meanwhile, things in the prison threaten to get dangerous as the prisoners go on strike. The warden is forced to come to an agreement with the prison gangs and agrees to lift the lockdown, much to Ed’s and the other guards’ irritation. The matter of Kenny’s planned murder also comes out in the open, and the warden decides to look into it, which could make the lives of the guards very difficult. If you’re wondering about where the gritty tale goes from here, then you’re in the right place! Here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 8.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 8 is set to premiere on December 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously on November 14, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the gritty crime-drama series release every Sunday.

Where To Stream Mayor of Kingstown Episode 8 Online?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 8 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 will likely open with Mike discovering what is inside the mysterious metal container that Milo has asked him to fetch. Since the FBI is still following the McLusky brother, Mike could get into more trouble than he’s already in if the container holds something illegal. Milo’s package could also contain something that threatens the peace or the balance of power in Kingtown, which could once again prove to be highly inconvenient for Mike.

We can also expect to see Iris’ parallel story continue. Despite her miserable circumstances as a captive of Duke’s, she doesn’t seem likely to give up and could end up trying to contact Mike in the upcoming episode. We still haven’t seen Iris’ much-touted “dangerous” side, and we could see her finally begin to take matters into her own hands.

Finally, things in prison seem to have diffused, but that might not be the case. Ed could decide to take revenge on the prisoner who brought up Kenny’s murder. Considering the convict also happens to be related to Bunny, if Ed kills him, the repercussions could result in violence spilling out into the streets of Kingstown.

