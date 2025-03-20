Megan Fox to Star in Miranda Bailey’s Bumpin’ Into Stardom

Miranda Bailey is teaming up with Megan Fox for her sophomore directorial feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the popular actress will star in the upcoming movie ‘Bumpin’ Into Stardom.’ Filming will take place in Palm Springs, California. Bailey wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows Emily, an uber-responsible teacher who steps out of her comfort zone to avoid another Christmas without people she can call her own. She spends a wild night that ends with an alcohol-fueled one-night stand. A month later, she learns that she not only slept with a budding movie star that night but is also pregnant with the man’s baby. Now, she finds herself in a dilemma: Should she raise the baby alone or try to track the actor down, which would mean risking her privacy and heart? If she succeeds, she’ll finally have a family.

Fox most recently played AI-powered robot Alice in the sci-fi thriller ‘Subservience,’ which shows a family tackling their self-aware domestic help, and Gina, girlfriend of Christmas (Jason Statham) in ‘The Expendables 4.’ She has a handful of recent small-budget movies to her name, including the crime movie ‘Johnny & Clyde’ (Alana Hart), ‘Taurus,’ starring Machine Gun Kelly, in which she played Mae, the comedy movie ‘Good Mourning’ (Kennedy), and the horror thriller ‘Till Death’ (Emma). In Seasons 5 and 6 of the Fox rom-com series ‘New Girl,’ she played Reagan, a bisexual lady who becomes Nick’s (Jake Johnson) love interest.

Miranda Bailey made her feature directorial debut with the comedy movie ‘Being Frank,’ starring Jim Gaffigan, Logan Miller, Anna Gunn, and Samantha Mathis. It centers on a family man whose life is turned upside down after his son discovers his dad has another family. She also directed the documentaries ‘The Pathological Optimist,’ which revolves around anti-vaccine activist Andrew Wakefield, and ‘Greenlit,’ which follows Bailey as she delves into the environmental effects of filmmaking. As far as TV is concerned, she directed one episode each of the comedy show ‘Unconventional,’ which revolves around a pair of queer siblings, and the Prime Video comedy series ‘Firsts,’ which follows a couple as they experience their many “firsts.”

Palm Springs, with its gorgeous backdrops, served as the primary filming location for high-profile projects like ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘Just Getting Started.’

Read More: John Travolta’s Cash Out 3 in the Works