Midnight Mass Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Developed by Mike Flanagan, one of the modern masters of horror, the Netflix series ‘Midnight Mass’ boldly explores ideas way beyond the constraints of the genre to which it belongs. It’s a story of faith and sobriety as well as obsession, racism, and free will. The setting of the series is a place called Crockett Island, where the gradual disintegration of the most prominent local industry, fishing, has led to a dwindling population.

Riley Flynn, a local young man, who spent four years in prison for killing a young adult girl while driving under the influence, returns home and immediately becomes the social pariah. Meanwhile, the small settlement reluctantly welcomes a new and enigmatic priest, Father Paul, whose passionate sermons bring back most of the flock to the church. And then the miracles start taking place, which only fans the religious fervor.

Since its premiere, ‘Midnight Mass’ has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with audience and critics praising the show for its willingness to deal with dense and metaphysical concepts, exceptional performance by the main cast, and Michael Fimognari’s remarkable camerawork. If you are wondering whether there will be a season 2 of ‘Midnight Mass,’ we got you covered.

Midnight Mass Season 2 Release Date

‘Midnight Mass’ season 1 premiered on September 24, 2021, on Netflix. Production for the first season was initially shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, filming later resumed with strict pandemic regulations, and the producers could complete the shooting on schedule. As for season 2, this is what you need to know.

‘Midnight Mass’ has been developed as a limited series. It is Flanagan’s third web show for Netflix after ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and stars most of the actors that consistently work with him. ‘Midnight Mass’ ends at a satisfactory note, with the stories of most characters coming to a conclusion.

It is revealed that Dr. Sarah Gunning’s (Annabeth Gish) mother, Millie, had an affair with Monsignor Pruitt/Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), and Sarah is their daughter. After Sturge (Matt Biedel) shoots Sarah, Father Paul tries to save her life with his blood, but she spits it out and dies. Erin (Kate Siegel) makes several holes in the thin membrane of the Creature’s wings while it is focused on drinking her blood. Afterward, it tries to leave the island before the sunrise but can’t fly properly any longer. It is heavily hinted that the sun will catch up to it before it reaches the mainland.

Meanwhile, with all the houses destroyed, the people of the settlement realize that they can’t hide from the rising sun. Everyone except Bev (Samantha Sloyan) repents their actions of the previous night and gathers around Ed (Henry Thomas) and Annie Flynn (Kristin Lehman) as the sun rises and turns them to ashes. Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli) and his son Ali (Rahul Abburi) perform salah together one last time before the former succumbs to his injuries and flames consume the latter.

Father Paul and Millie are together as the sun reaches them. Erin has a vision of Riley (Zach Gilford) right before her death. Bev is burned while futilely trying to build herself a shelter with the sand on the beach. The only two survivors are Warren (Igby Rigney) and Leeza (Annarah Cymone). The finale ends as Leeza tells Warren that she can’t feel her legs any longer.

Some plot threads have the potential for future explorations, but this ending resonates with a sense of finality. While Flanagan’s first two Netflix shows are part of ‘The Haunting’ anthology series, only a limited few elements connect those two shows. And ‘Midnight Mass’ exists in further isolation as a story and doesn’t have any tangible connection with those previous shows.

Furthermore, Flanagan’s fourth project for the streaming giant, another horror series called ‘The Midnight Club’ is currently in production. It is based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel of the same name. Clearly, Flanagan has moved on to his next project. Considering all this, we can assume that it is highly unlikely that there will be a ‘Midnight Mass’ season 2.

