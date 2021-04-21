Barnaby and Winter are back with another season of ‘Midsomer Murders,’ set to enthrall the audiences with new mysteries and suspense. In the second episode of season 22, there is an ex-murderer who joins the Stitcher society, a club for post-heart operation patients residing there to heal and recover. The situation finally flares up, and the detectives are called to investigate an accident that happens thereafter. For more information about the episode, you can read the recap section. Regarding the next episode of the show, here’s everything you can expect from ‘Midsomer Murders’ season 22 episode 3!

Midsomer Murders Season 22 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Midsomer Murders’ season 22 episode 3 will likely release in the fall of 2021 on Acorn TV. The season is slated to have six episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 90 minutes. After the release of the first two episodes, there has been no word yet about when the third installment might release on the streamer.

Where to Watch Midsomer Murders Season 22 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Midsomer Murders’ season 22 episode 3 on Acorn TV’s official website as and when it releases. Fans can also watch previous seasons of the show on live TV websites such as DirecTV (seasons 8, 9, 16, and 18), Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The series is also available for you to buy or rent on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video (up to season 21).

Midsomer Murders Season 22 Episode 3 Spoilers

With regards to the next episode of ‘Midsomer Murders,’ the makers have not released an official synopsis yet. But it has been revealed that season 22 will focus upon five major storylines – a murder-mystery weekend, an amateur drama company, an urban myth, a post-heart operation rehab group, and a scarecrow festival. The previous episode centers around heart patients that are trying to heal in a rehabilitation center, which means that the next one might feature one of the other instances.

Midsomer Murders Season 22 Episode 2 Recap

‘Midsomer Murders’ season 22 episode 2, titled ‘The Stitcher Society,’ revolves around a local outcast who is known for allegedly committing a murder years before. We are introduced to Tamworth Springs, Midsomer’s Stitcher Society, a social establishment for heart patients who are currently recovering. The club provides lectures, fitness sessions, counseling and keeps them engaged in playful activities.

They are all geared up for their latest event involving a kendo class. Everything is going well until a new member, Toby, shows up. Toby was acquitted for the murder of Viola, Rueben’s sister-in-law, years back, but even now, in everyone’s eyes, he is still a murderer. The situation soon goes out of hand, and Reuben steps in to ease up the situation. But he is found dead the next morning. Barnaby and Winter talk to Georgie, who updates them about Toby’s story and the recent drama that shook up the club.

Viola’s murder had riled up the entire village, due to which Toby was about to be executed by a local mob demanding a confession. But Toby escaped Tamworth Springs back then. Yet, after all these years, Reuben suddenly began to claim that Toby is innocent. Barnaby and Winter wonder what Toby is back for, and they also need to investigate the now open murder case.

