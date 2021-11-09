Mieruko-chan Episode 7: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tomoki Izumi, ‘Mieruko-chan’ is a horror TV anime that follows Miko Yotsuya, a high schooler who somehow gains the mysterious ability to see ghosts. When the frightening monsters invade every aspect of her life, the protagonist initially struggles to adjust to their presence, so she just decides to ignore them.

However, once she realizes that her ability can be a force for good and can offer dead people closure, her worldview takes an unprecedented turn. Miko begins to use her powers for a high purpose that changes her life in unexpected ways. The series first premiered on October 3, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mieruko-chan Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mieruko-chan’ episode 7, titled ‘Did You See That?,’ is all set to release in Japan on November 14, 2021. Studio Passione has animated the horror TV series with Kenta Ihara overseeing the scripts and Yuki Ogawa helming the directorial team.

The character design is handled by the chief animation director Katsuzou Hirata, while Kana Utatane composed the series’ music. Sora Amamiya has performed the opening theme track “Mienaikara ne!?” as well as the ending theme track “Mita na? Mitayo ne??”

Where to Watch Mieruko-chan Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Mieruko-chan’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Fans from Scandinavian countries can look for the show on Wakanim. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI also have the horror TV anime in their catalogs.

Mieruko-chan Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Hana plans to visit Miko, unbeknownst to the fact that she is being followed by a ghost. The dangerous spirit is surreptitiously using her life force to devour smaller ghosts after cooking them. While on her way to meet the protagonist, Hana comes across a young boy looking for his dog. He tells her that his canine friend actually ran into an abandoned building, so she decides to help him. Hana manages to find the dog and give it back to the boy. However, the spirit using his life force has been continuously using her to kill weaker ghosts. By the time she meets Miko, he has already mutated and has become far more dangerous.

The protagonist understands that she needs to hurry up; otherwise, things could take a turn for the worst. So, she asks Hana to accompany her to the Miketsudani Shrine, desperately hoping to find a way to get rid of the mutated ghost. Miko starts praying to get rid of the ghost, and somehow her prayers are answered as the spirit disappears. However, two other spirits arrive on the spot and say, “Three Times.” They disappear without an explanation leaving Miko puzzled. In episode 7, Miko will try to figure out why the spirits at the Miketsudani Shrine helped her and what their cryptic message really meant.

