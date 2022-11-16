Mind Your Manners Season 1: Where is the Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mind Your Manners’ is a reality series that introduces viewers to the world of etiquette. Each episode of the show features a different person who is looking forward to improving themselves and achieving their dreams. In order to do so, they approach Sara Jane Ho, an international etiquette teacher whose expertise and knowledge are nothing short of impressive. Under Sara’s tutelage, the students are able to find their inner strength and confidence. The show’s first season featured many interesting stories that captured many hearts. Naturally, fans are eager to know what Sara’s students from the initial installment of the series are up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Stephanie Osifo Now?

Starting off Sara’s first student seen in the Netflix show, we have Stephanie Osifo. The young woman wanted Sara’s help in order to turn her life around and move on from her past hurts. Presently, Stephanies lives in Sydney, Australia, with her family. Apart from her parents, Stephanie also has younger siblings for whom she hopes to serve as an inspiration. Stephanie’s family has roots in Nigeria, and the family seems quite close to their culture. It seems like Stephanie is working as a Disability Support worker and has truly taken Sara’s lessons to heart. Though she apparently does not have a romantic partner, that has not stopped Stephanie from enjoying life to the fullest.

Where is William Termini Now?

Presently based in Sydney, Australia, William Termini also approached Sara Jane Ho in hopes of improving his lifestyle and better his dating prospects. Since he grew up with a pioneering synth musician as a parent, William is quite passionate about art and technology. He is also interested in photography and uses a variety of cameras to capture photogenic moments. He likes to share his pictures through Instagram with his followers. Additionally, William has two YouTube channels that feature a variety of content. As of writing, William works as an Engineer in the field of Cyber Security. It does not seem like William is in a serious relationship at present.

Where is Raishel Jones Now?

Having spent nearly 10 years as a stay-at-home mother, Raishel Jones approached Sara in order to transition into the life of a working woman. In the show, her love for fashion is quite evident, and the reality TV star seems to be making impressive strides in the field. In fact, Raishel and her daughters were recently awarded the second-best-dressed family award at the Myer FOTF competition on Stakes Day 2022. This is far from the only fashion event that Raishel has attended.

In May 2022, Raishel finally got her Australian citizenship and was quite delighted by the development. The fashionista is quite happy in her personal life and is happily married to her husband, Matthew. The couple has two beautiful daughters named Madeline and Penelope. They also have an adorable dog who is cherished by the Jones family.

Where is Illiana McDonnell Now?

Next, we have Illiana Nuñez McDonnell, who entered the Netflix show at the age of 31 in order to gain back her confidence. The young woman had given birth to her first child about ten months earlier and was going through postpartum anxiety. Sara’s teachings helped Illiana gain back her confidence and restart her life as a professional woman. As of writing, Illiana has been happily married to Liam McDonnell since November 2018.

On January 10, 2021, Illiana gave birth to her daughter Camila Lucia McDonnell. The beautiful baby girl was seen in the Netflix show as well and enjoyed much affection from her parents. In June 2022, the McDonells announced that they would be welcoming another member to their family in November 2022. The family is quite excited about the latest addition, who is likely to be born very soon.

Where is Christy Aldred Now?

Christy Aldred hoped to gain her confidence back and grow her business through Sara’s teachings. Her journey on the show was nothing short of heartwarming and seemingly left a very positive impact on Christy’s life. As of writing, Christy is apparently using the tips and tricks taught to her by Sara in order to further her business. The reality TV star names beautiful earrings that one cannot help but admire.

Not only is Christy selling her earrings on online marketplaces, but she also seems ready to launch her own website. The businesswoman also sells her products at physical locations. Presently, she is happily married to her husband, Waine Aldred, and has a beautiful daughter named Sydney, who is about 8 years old. It does not seem like Christy is very active on social media.

Where is Bunny Yan Now?

Sara’s last student in season 1 of ‘Mind Your Manners’ was none other than Bunny Yan. Having grown up in the USA, Bunny felt disconnected from her Chinese roots and hoped to get back in touch with her heritage through Sara’s help. As far as her career is concerned, Bunny’s work within the fashion industry is nothing short of impressive. As a Fashion storyteller and Founder of Leftside Of Fashion, Bunny aims to combine fashion, comedy, and sustainability. The organization has an Instagram show that promotes these three topics and has helped boost Bunny’s popularity.

Bunny is also a Startup Mentor for Various Startup Incubators. Additionally, she has held the role of Founder/CEO of the Squirrelz since March 2013. The company offers consultancy services to different brands regarding fashion and sustainability. The content creator is also the mind behind Wasavy’s Printshop, which she established in March 2004 in Shanghai, China. Her social media also has many comedic videos that never fail to entertain her fans. Apart from working with brands like H&M and being featured in publications like Forbes and TimeOut, Bunny has had the honor of speaking in front of the UN. She was also invited to the White House during President Barack Obama’s term.

