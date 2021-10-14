Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Joe Penhall, Netflix’s psychological true-crime thriller ‘Mindhunter’ follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who operate FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI Academy. The agents are joined by psychologist Wendy Carr to analyze and interpret serial killers, their motives, and modus operandi, by interviewing them. The research is established to uncover the mysteries behind gruesome crimes, which can help the investigation of ongoing cases.

Based on ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the series progresses through these interviews, the protagonists’ personal lives, and the application of findings to solve ongoing cases. Upon its premiere on October 13, 2017, ‘Mindhunter’ received immense praise from critics and audiences alike, some even went on to consider the series as the benchmark of the true-crime genre.

The series was praised for its gripping narrative, academic insight into crimes and criminals, and strong screenplay. Penhall, screenwriters, and directors, including the de facto showrunner David Fincher, conceived the series in psychological and sociological dimensions, earning a niche fan following for the show. The second season premiered in August 2019 and elevated the reputation of the series, also increasing the demand for a third season. As the agitations for the new installment rise upon the news of Fincher helming Netflix’s The Killer, here’s everything we know about ‘Mindhunter’ season 3!

Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date

‘Mindhunter’ season 2 landed in its entirety on August 16, 2019, on Netflix. The second season comprises 9 episodes of runtime between 34-73 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix hasn’t been explicit about the future of the show. In October 2020, de facto showrunner, executive producer and co-director of the show David Fincher talked about the challenges in front of a third installment, “For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Even though Netflix hasn’t officially canceled the show, lead performers Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv were released from their contracts, putting the show on indefinite hold. For Fincher, budget issues are not the only concern. Referring to season 2, he told, “It’s a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’”

Although clouds of uncertainties loom over the possibility of season 3, Fincher has expressed his wish to rekindle season 3. He told Variety, “At some point, I’d love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late ’90s, early 2000’s, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.” As the last ray of hope, in November 2020, Fincher signed a 4-year deal with Netflix, and all there’s left to know is whether the show’s renewal for season 3 is part of it. Even if it is, we can only expect ‘Mindhunter’ season 3 to release sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Mindhunter Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, ‘Mindhunter’ season 3 may see the return of Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench, and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr, the team who runs the Behavioral Science Unit. Even though the actors are out of contract for the show, it is near-impossible that the show will resume without them. Sonny Valicenti as Dennis Rader AKA BTK killer will most likely get promoted to the main cast. Stacey Roca as Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, and Lauren Glazier as Kay Manz are also likely to return for the ‘Mindhunter’ season 3.

Mindhunter Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Mindhunter’ season 2 ends with the conclusion of the Atlanta murders as Wayne Williams gets charged for two murders, the rest of them unsolvable because of the lack of physical evidence. Holden indulges in self-doubt and distress as he fails to bring closure for the victims’ families. Meanwhile, Bill is terrified that his wife and son are moved out of their house without him. In the closing shots of the finale episode of season 2, the BTK killer continues his spine-chilling activities.

If there’s a third season, it will possibly start with the case of the BTK killer, who is seen in the series from the start in vignettes. The third season can explore his case in detail, including the ten murders, ridiculing letters to police and press, and the subsequent arrest. The third season may also continue to focus on the personal lives of the agents and Carr, especially Bill’s, as he is at crossroads since his wife and son move out of his house. If the third season is about the BTK killer, we also might see more of the signature interviews with serial killers, to get hold of the nuances behind BTK’s motives, modus operandi, and the loopholes that can possibly exist.

