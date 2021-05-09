With Joe Penhall at the helm and David Fincher as showrunner and creative force, ‘Mindhunter’ creates a brooding ambiance of fear from materials tethered to reality. Based on the titular non-fiction book by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the detective series follows Holden Ford, a young aspiring FBI agent who teams up with senior officer Bill Tench and psychology professor Wendy Carr to investigate the crooked minds of notorious serial killers and revive cold cases. Since its initial release in 2017, the Netflix original show has spawned two seasons, garnering widespread fan praise and critical acclaim in the process. Critics especially loved the uncanny ambiance, cinematic visuals, and impeccably crafted characters. After the second season’s anticlimactic ending, fans are eagerly waiting for an update. If you are looking for titbits regarding the speculated third season, let us get to it!

Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date

‘Mindhunter’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on August 19, 2019, on Netflix. The second season comprises nine episodes with runtimes ranging from 34 to 76 minutes per episode.

Let us now present before you everything that we were able to scoop regarding the renewal of the stylistic procedural drama. Although initially planned to have five seasons, it was announced in November 2019, that the anticipated third season will go into indefinite hold following David Fincher’s lack of interest in pursuing the show.

In January 2020, all of the original cast members were released from the show by the original network, while Fincher became busy with ‘Mank,’ among other projects. In October of the same year, an official from Netflix spilled that the third season will be developed “maybe in five years,” following a revelation by Vulture.

The prolific director was integrally involved in the development and production of the show, but due to the tedious and tiresome filming schedule and his overt engagement, Fincher gave in to exhaustion. Moreover, while the series managed to get a cult following, the viewership numbers did not match the production cost. So, the bottom line suggests that the math does not favor the lavish budget of the show, and its fate looks bleak indeed.

However, in April 2021, a piece of news bloated up which may give the fans some hope. Small Screen revealed that they were in touch with a source from Netflix, who reportedly said, “… Conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season.”

But pursuing the news is nothing more than a shot in the dark, and we don’t know whether Holden and the gang will return to solve the unfinished cases anytime soon. If Fincher resumes work on the project by 2021, fans can perhaps expect ‘Mindhunter’ season 3 to premiere sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Mindhunter Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

All of the original cast members are released from their respective contracts as mentioned before, but if Fincher gets back on the production, chances are most of the principal actors will return in their previous roles. This includes Jonathan Groff, who plays the role of young FBI Agent Holden Ford, Holt McCallany, who acts as Bill Tench from the Behavioural Science Unit. These two will in all likelihood be joined by Anna Torv, who usually appears in the role of Wendy Carr. Among other prominent roles, we hope to see Cameron Britton (Ed Kemper), Michael Cerveris (Behavioural Science unit chief Ted Gunn), and Sonny Valicenti (Dennis Rader aka the BTK Killer). However, while this is the cast list that we expect, it can change by all means.

Mindhunter Season 3 Plot: What can it be about?

The second season of the crime drama was taxing for many as it was revealing. The season sees Ted Gunn taking up responsibilities as the chief of FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit after a bitter incident leads to the retirement of Shepard. The team follows the infamous BTK Killer, while Bill discovers a sinister aberration that affects his own family, and the team pursues its project of profiling, with the highlight of Bill and Holden’s rendezvous into the mind of Charlie Manson. Holden obsessively pursues the Atlanta murderer in the absence of Bill, but his investigation gets lost in a vortex of leads. In the finality of events, the Atlanta Police Department releases a prime suspect and closes the missing child cases, while Holden is left to feel guilty for not being able to deliver justice to the families of the deceased. The season finale ends with a glimpse of the BTK strangler, who is still running on the loose.

This brings us to the theories regarding the speculated third season. Well, we are pretty much clueless regarding how the creator would take the story forward, and our guesses are as good as yours. Following historical realism, the BTK killer will not get caught until the break of the 21st century, but he may taunt the investigators with more clues. However, the Atlanta case has to be solved, and Holden will perhaps get back to the city if higher officials comply. The series draws heavily from its source, and following the sourcebook, we are yet to meet menacing figures like Larry Gene Bell and Robert Hansen. We can at least be certain that the series will continue to probe into the workings of a serial killer’s mind.

